I have the pleasure of being the son of a dancer. For 52 years, Cathy Correa taught dance in Bakersfield. Mom’s first studio was in our kitchen with neighborhood girls learning the basics of ballet. The Barre was made from our kitchen chairs turned facing the wall.
As the studio grew, mom named it Dancers Workshop, because that’s what it was. It wasn’t The Cathy Correa Academy of Dance — she and it were different. It really was a dancers workshop. This was a magical place where life lessons were taught through dance.
Four building moves and uncounted students later, my mom was pushed out of teaching by illness. There are so many parts to this story deserving of mention. You had a 20-something housewife mother of four creating a business from scratch in a time when that was really rare. You had kids receiving 10 years and beyond perfect attendance trophies. Every year had an originally choreographed dance recital that eventually grew to multiple nights so kids could share the lead roles. Every year another crop of dancers went on Pointe. Kids would do their homework at tables between lessons in the studio’s back room. Friends and family built a new wood dance floor each time mom moved to the next larger space. There was a lot of love flying around. So many stories, so many memories, all deserving of being told.
The biggest story for me: why? Why did dance matter? What got kids to be this dedicated, year after year, generation after generation, for 52 years? What kept friends and family engaged, why did it work? I always wondered about that. And I finally got it. I got to see why dance matters. I have to tell you it’s not about dance itself. It’s not about technique, principle dancers at recital time or how you used your dance resume to go to college. It was all about pushing your limits.
Dancers workshop created generations of amazing young women with the confidence in themselves and the discipline to go wherever they wished and to grab the world by the horns. They picked up such an exceptional skillset for life on the dance floor by pushing themselves every single day. I got to see students who would never get to do a solo on stage anywhere give absolutely everything they had, pushing their personal limits on the floor. The studio was a safe, nurturing environment where limits were pushed, breakthroughs would occur and victories would be celebrated.
It was work — damn hard work. Your fellow travelers on this journey supported you as you pushed, hurt and sweat, and they had your back and you had theirs. The only failure was in not making the attempt. My mom had a way of nudging you until you stepped up and did your best, and then she pushed you for more. This wasn’t a snap your fingers and you get the benefits kind of experience. You needed to do the work, and I saw literally generations of dancers take that trip. This was something so important that as my mom’s students grew up and raised their own families, they brought their daughters and granddaughters back to the workshop to experience that journey themselves. It became a sisterhood of sorts.
Dance is many things to many people. Dance is a science, dance is an art. It can be elegant like Russian ballet, or it can be stark and stunning like contemporary dance, but no matter who dances in what genre, the gifts they receive from it are universal. Dance is a tool for exploring your limits, pushing your limits to places you never dreamed possible and learning from that process how you can push your personal limits in all other aspects of life.
Anyone can dance; anyone can push their limits. Anybody can learn to leave it all on the floor, putting their soul itself into the effort and learning how to do it again and again.
That’s why dance matters.
Scott Correa was raised in Bakersfield, and now lives with his wife, Karen, a dog and a cat in Mount Vernon, Wash. He is a disabled/retired senior manufacturing planner from the Boeing Company in Everett, Wash.