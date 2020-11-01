In the 116th Congress, coronavirus-related legislation has rightly consumed the better part of a year: businesses of all sizes have required relief, individuals that lost their job urgently needed assistance and hospitals have desperately called for more personal protective equipment to protect healthcare workers.
Yet for more than a year before the pandemic consumed our lives and Congress, an important piece of legislation that would benefit the 1.8 million veterans living in California has largely gone ignored: H.R. 96. Under current law, only 8 percent of veterans are eligible to receive dental care through the Veterans’ Administration (VA), and H.R. 96 would provide dental care to veterans similar to other specialty areas such as podiatry, dermatology, and oncology. At the moment, only 72 representatives (71 Democrats and 1 Republican) have co-sponsored this bill; without more co-sponsors, especially Republicans such as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, there is a good chance that the bill will die in committee before the current Congressional term ends.
The failure of the VA to cover basic dental care has had disastrous real-life consequences on the health and well-being of veterans, not just in California, but around the country. An example of the lifelong complications caused by the VA’s abysmal dental care can be found in Art Ellingsen’s life story. During the Vietnam War, Ellingsen served as a radar technician in the Navy, and prior to boot camp, his family ensured that he saw an orthodontist from sixth grade until 12th grade, which resulted in excellent dental hygiene and aligned teeth. However, in June 1970, during basic training, his company commander refused him access to a dentist after his teeth began to hurt. It was discovered after several days that his wisdom teeth were coming in, and the delay in seeking dental care caused permanent damage to his teeth.
After denying his request in 1975 to fix his teeth at the conclusion of his service, he discovered during an extended appeal process that the Navy lost his dental records verifying that all four wisdom teeth had been pulled during basic training and radar school. After decades of being caught up in the bureaucratic process and being repeatedly denied claims because the Navy lost his dental records, this meant that it was all but impossible for him to receive the dental care he was entitled to due to the Navy and VA’s negligence. While this particular incident highlights the unacceptable waiting times and unfair hurdles veterans face when attempting to receive any type of dental care through the VA, even if their particular circumstance is covered under existing law, Ellingsen was one of the lucky ones: his condition only caused him slight discomfort and the damage was not life-altering.
In discussions with other veterans, VA case workers, and advocates for veterans’ dental care, I have heard stories about veterans pulling their own teeth with pliers, draining abscessed teeth at home with a needle and syringe, a veteran who was malnourished while fighting cancer due to excruciating pain in his mouth, and those who have almost been driven to suicide because of the shame of poor dental hygiene or the complications associated with it.
At the moment, many of our veterans depend on limited services provided by veterans’ health care focused nonprofit organizations and volunteers to meet their most serious dental needs. Patricia DeVore, the founder and chairwoman of Veterans Smiles Program, a nonprofit that provides veterans with dentures free-of-charge, says that over 98 percent of all applicants are direct referrals from the VA. During the pandemic, funding for the program has understandably dried up, and with basic, low-end dentures costing over $3,600, veterans that typically live on around $1,200 a month can hardly afford the basic tools to allow them to eat their food and live a quality life.
Veterans themselves disclose that they have been suffering with their critical dental issues for a very long time and that they told their VA HUDVASH case workers about their ongoing dental issues, but the case workers just ignored the veterans’ dental issues or told them they weren’t eligible for VA dental care because the veteran wasn’t 100 percent disabled service connected, which is false. What makes matters worse, under VA form IB 10-442, homeless veterans are covered for a one-course treatment start to finish to fix the underlying dental health problem(s), and through a combination of mismanagement, incompetence, lack of knowledge and apathy, the VA does not notify these homeless veterans about their eligibility for this entitlement until they receive housing assistance and are no longer eligible for the one-course treatment program.
By passing H.R. 96, a vast majority of the most serious problems can and will be addressed within the first two years after passage, and entirely within the first five years after passage. In the long run, the money spent on health problems associated with poor dental hygiene will be saved by the substantially lower cost of performing basic, preventative dental health care procedures, such as routine cleanings, root canals and provision of dentures. Our veterans will no longer face decades-long waits in the bureaucracy to receive dental care owed to them, rely on the charity of others to have basic dentures, feel compelled to pull their own teeth or drain their abscessed tooth, or suffer in silent desperation as their deteriorating oral health contributes to Alzheimer’s, various cancers and/or increased risk of mental health disorders and suicidal tendencies.
While COVID-19 has consumed our attention this year, please do not forget about our veterans that continue to suffer, pandemic or no pandemic. If you have a loved one, friend or know someone that is a veteran, or simply care about veterans’ health and well-being, please contact Rep. McCarthy’s Washington, D.C., office at (202) 225-2915 and ask him and House Republicans to co-sponsor H.R. 96. Who knows, you may save a life by doing so.
Daniel Schmidt is a public affairs volunteer with the Coalition of Veterans Organizations and works to ensure that veterans have the resources they need to live fulfilling lives after serving our country.