We are now entering the final stage of 2020 Census efforts – the deadline to respond is Sept. 30.
With just weeks away to include all Californians in the Census, 68 percent of California households have self-responded to the form, meaning over 10 million households completed the Census online, by phone or mail. Of those, about 2.5 million are in the hardest-to-count tracts.
While the U.S. Census Bureau is counting non-responders by sending Census workers into neighborhoods to go door-to-door and tally residents, California is doing a targeted approach to reach remaining households and convince them to respond to the form.
The California Complete Count – Census 2020 Office has narrowed its focus to work on identifying more than 2,000 Census tracts that have low self-response.
We are deploying two outreach methods – working through partners on the ground to focus on the hardest-to-count low responding tracts and a statewide phone banking effort to households low responding tracts.
First, based on previous partner work, patching callers through to the USCB hotline directly is one of the most effective ways to get results. With around $2 million, the goal is to reach 1.1 million households through this effort, with follow up texts to those to see if they responded in earnest, in more than 1,100 tracts. There are over 80 staff currently working on this project, with more expected to join to reach low responding tracts, with more being recruited.
On top of that, we also looked at the harder to count tracts and saw whether there have low self-response rates. Based on that data assessment, California prioritized 955 tracts.
In the last months of the campaign, the campaign has disbursed approximately $8 million dollars to partners to do targeted outreach to Californians on the ground within these 955 tracts, which are also in 21 counties.
Those counties include, Butte, Sacramento, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Monterey, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Tulare, Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, Imperial and San Diego
Partners are using specific tactics to get neighborhoods to respond to the Census, from phone banking, text banking, caravans, door knocking and providing Census information at essential services.
Within the last two years, California has worked diligently to create a local, regional and statewide infrastructure to educate, activate and motivate the hardest-to-count Californians to respond. Although our work is not over yet, we have done well to move these populations to take the Census.
California has had most households respond to the Census compared to other states. Our current self-response rate 2 percent is above the national average of 64.9 percent and it exceeds that of other large states, such as Florida (61.6 percent), New York (61 percent) and Texas (60.3 percent).
The difference between the California and the national self-response rate has almost doubled since late July. It’s not just that every state’s self-response rate is growing, it’s that California’s is growing faster. This means the strategy to go local and regional truly moved California households to complete the form.
We have now surpassed our 2010 rate of 68.2 percent.
If a Census worker comes to your door, do not fear; they are there to help you. Here are a few tips to remember:
Census workers will follow all local public health guidelines, are trained to wear a mask and will conduct all interviews from outside the home.
Visits will take place between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., including on weekends when people are most likely to be home.
They can help assist Californians to fill out the form or answer any questions
If the Census worker who knocks on the door doesn’t speak that person’s language, they can request a return visit from one who does.
Remember, time is running out to make an impact on the funding for the next 10 years for your community! Take a few minutes to complete the Census – it’s safe, secure and drives critical dollars into education and health care programs.
Everyone counts in the Census, regardless of background or immigration status. You have just days to make a difference.
Ditas Katague is the California Census Office director.