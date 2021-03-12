‘Remembering,” the historian Jacquelyn Dowd Hall once wrote, “is always a form of forgetting.” She was referring to the Black civil rights movement, but the point applies just as well to the farmworker struggle that has, in so many ways, defined the Central Valley’s history.
Here, too, we remember, and simultaneously, we forget. Growing up in Delano, I learned about Cesar Chavez, about his fasts, about his marches, about his sacrifices. I drove down Cesar Chavez Lane and watched the construction of Cesar Chavez High School. I took strolls near the Forty Acres compound that was the staging ground for the movement he led, located scarcely a mile from my childhood home.
And all the while, I, like countless other Central Valley residents, also forgot: about the people that I knew but never read about, the people in my community who had no schools, parks or streets named after them, but who were just as central to shaping the valley and its history.
Their presence was so obvious and yet so difficult to see that I only began to realize it when I left the valley, first for the military, then for college and graduate school: the farmworkers’ struggle did not end in the 1970s. The story of Chavez, critical though it is, was only one part of the larger and longer story of farmworker struggle. As we remembered Chavez, we forgot the stories of people like my parents, ordinary farmworkers who toiled in difficult conditions to feed their families, to give their children a better future, even as they fed a largely ungrateful nation.
It was in graduate school, ironically across the country from the site of the farmworker struggle, that I began to investigate the longer, more complex roots of this story and to think again of the farmworkers who defined it. It was also then that I began to consider the fuller story of Chavez, who was a far more complex and fascinating figure than I ever imagined, full of nuances and contradictions. The story is sometimes messy, but it deserves to be told honestly, especially if we are to understand Chavez in his full complexity and as the enigmatic leader that he was. But perhaps more importantly, if we are to understand the farmworker struggle as being defined not by one man, but by thousands of ordinary people who are still writing their community’s history.
At 10 a.m. March 26, I will discuss this story, which is part of my research on immigrants and the farmworker struggle, and more broadly, the immigrants’ rights movement. Although I would have preferred to return to the place that shaped my consciousness, my work and my worldview, the pandemic has made that impossible. The good news is that I will be able to lead this discussion virtually, with more access to more people, including young people who yearn to learn about their home’s past and about their parents’ and grandparents’ struggles, older people who have never had their stories told, and longtime activists who have lived in the shadow of Chavez.
Eladio Bobadilla is a history professor at the University of Kentucky.