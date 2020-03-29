“Tell my friends.”
These were 34-year-old Jeff Ghazarian’s final words to his sister as he was wheeled into Huntington Memorial Hospital Pasadena’s Intensive Care Unit. Jeff died of COVID-19 on March 19, on a ventilator, days after visiting Florida for work, swinging by Disney World — and starting to cough.
Jeff was my brother’s nephew. Jeff’s mother, aunt, and I grew up together. My daughter spent last Christmas with him and his loving, generous family.
Jeff’s story made it to the media — but they made a few mistakes. As a physician and family member, let me set the record straight: Jeff did NOT have “preexisting conditions” which increased his risk. He had asthma as a child, but had no symptoms nor need for medication for many years. Jeff had been treated for testicular cancer six years previously, but since he was treated only with surgery (no chemotherapy), this history did NOT increase his risk.
It may comfort us to believe that a young person couldn’t have died from this virus without underlying complications, but it shouldn’t. This disease can strike ANY adult — regardless of risk or age. It’s a highly contagious, brand new pathogen to which no one has immunity.
The only way we can contain this illness is to slow its spread. Slowing it down will buy time: time crucial for our already-stressed healthcare system to prepare for a massive increase in patient volume. For people who get mild cases to recover and therefore become immune. And (in the longer run) for scientists to develop and test treatments, and hopefully, to develop a vaccine.
How does it spread, and how can we slow it?
It spreads from person to person when we are closer than six feet apart, and through respiratory droplets produced when we cough or sneeze. It can spread when we touch a surface that has the virus on it, then touch our eyes, nose or mouth. It can spread for the nearly two weeks it takes to develop symptoms.
Here’s an example:
Imagine you were infected yesterday. You are now contagious. You don’t know it, because you feel well and have no symptoms. So, you go out — to the store, to church, to the beach — and each day, you get close to, and infect, let’s say, five more people. These five people aren’t aware and feel well, so they, too, go out and about. You each infect five, or more, people per day — and so on — until you finally realize you are sick. This number climbs rapidly.
We can slow this spread by staying at home. If we have to go out, we should stay six feet apart to prevent the virus from crossing over to others. This is “social distancing.”
What if we don’t “socially distance?” Infected and sick people will overwhelm our health care system. My doctor and nurse colleagues across the country are already seeing this. All health systems are planning for a huge surge in patients, very soon. My colleagues and I will soon be working 24/7 to care for these patients, and some of us will get sick while doing so. Some will end up as patients in our own hospitals, as has happened in China, Italy, Spain — and some of us will die. “Social distancing” can dramatically decrease the size of this patient surge.
Young, healthy patients may get a mild form of the virus — but while they are contagious, they can unknowingly infect people with greater risk. If you get COVID-19 and you have diabetes, your risk of dying is 7 percent. If you have heart disease, it’s 10 percent. If you have active cancer, it’s 6 percent.
Alternatively, like Jeff, a healthy person may get a serious and possible deadly case — and may die.
My brother’s nephew Jeff, a Dodgers fan, world traveler, music lover, brother and friend, was a healthy, active 34 year-old. His message: “Tell my friends.” So, from Jeff, and from me, a former Bakersfield community physician, to my Bakersfield friends: THIS IS REAL. This is not a hoax. It’s not political. It won’t disappear by Easter. There is no magic pill. We can wish, hope, pray — but we also must act! STAY HOME. Save lives!
Dr. Jennifer Black is a family medicine and palliative medicine physician who trained at Kern Medical from 1997 to 2000, and practiced in Bakersfield for 15 years. She now lives and practices in Portland.