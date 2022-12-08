California hasn’t changed much in quite a few years. Voters put the dominant party back in power in November’s elections while businesses continue to flee the state. What’s different, though, is the pace of the commercial outflow has picked up.
Departures have been ongoing for more than a decade. Businesses are broken and beaten by high taxes, strangling regulations, exorbitant and unnecessary fees and permits, steep energy costs, a crumbling infrastructure — and the feeling that they’re just not welcome. Between 2008 and 2016, there were at least 13,000 business “disinvestment events” across California.
Since then, the rush to get out has accelerated. A new study from the Hoover Institution and Spectrum Relocation Solutions found that 153 California companies moved their headquarters out of California in 2021 and 352 have left since 2018.
“Every month in 2021, twice as many companies relocated their headquarters as in the prior year,” note the paper’s authors Joe Vranich, a relocation specialist who moved his business from Irvine to Texas, and Lee Ohanian, a UCLA economics professor and Hoover fellow.
Vranich and Ohanian don’t believe that their numbers tell the entire story.
“Our count,” they say, “is almost certainly biased downward significantly because relatively small business relocations are difficult to detect.”
Not everyone is convinced that a troubling trend is eating away at this state. They dismiss the California getaway as if it’s nothing to be concerned about. They can deny it for only so long, though. While this is a big state that’s home to hundreds of thousands of companies, the flight of businesses eventually will become as visible and weighty as homelessness, crime, unaffordable housing, and the many other policy-caused problems that are breaking California. Disinvestment events “negatively impact the state and particularly the local communities that lose these headquarters,” write Vranich and Ohanian, as “employees also leave, reducing demand within their former communities and reducing economic vibrancy.”
But the harm goes beyond even job losses. Taxpayers are hurt, too. When revenues from corporate income taxes, and business and property taxes dry up, taxpayers are tapped by policymakers to make up the difference. Property owners who lose tenants, and contractors who have business with the companies that leave have wreckage to sift through, as well. Even the travel industry feels the effects, as do charities, as the companies on the run often “shift their philanthropic contributions away from nonprofit organizations in their traditional location and to establishments in their new location.”
During the period studied, a number of notable companies moved east in search of a more agreeable business environment. The list includes Tesla and Oracle, both of which moved their headquarters to Austin, Texas. Hewlett-Packard, the company that birthed Silicon Valley, is now based in Houston, while Charles Schwab also shuffled off to Texas, as did the McKesson Corp., ranked No. 9 on Fortune’s 2022 ranking of the country’s top 1,000 businesses.
Texas is the top destination, but Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona also take in large numbers of business refugees. Companies weary of the hard-left grind in California are drawn by the prosperity-focused public policy agendas in these states.
If policymakers believe that the mounting losses can be offset by new companies, they are making a mistake consistent with their many other miscalculations. Fifteen states had more capital projects in 2020. Texas, the leader for many years, is at the top with 781. California has a miserable showing with 103, and when measured on a per capita basis, it falls to 46th, tied with South Dakota.
This is inexcusable in a state that has an earned a reputation for being an entrepreneurial dynamo. From its earliest days it was producing companies such as Levi Strauss, Armour Foods and Wells Fargo, all of which are still operating today. But the creativity and innovation of a previous era have been overrun by burdensome government mandates and regulations, the same factors that are driving businesses away.
Sure, the state might soon pass Germany to become the world’s fourth largest economy. But any celebrations should be subdued. It would have happened much sooner had lawmakers in pursuit of a progressive utopia not squandered California’s built-in advantages, and decades of innovation and hard work by millions.
Kerry Jackson is a fellow with the Center for California Reform at the Pacific Research Institute.