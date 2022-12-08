Kerry Jackson.jpg

Kerry Jackson

California hasn’t changed much in quite a few years. Voters put the dominant party back in power in November’s elections while businesses continue to flee the state. What’s different, though, is the pace of the commercial outflow has picked up.

Departures have been ongoing for more than a decade. Businesses are broken and beaten by high taxes, strangling regulations, exorbitant and unnecessary fees and permits, steep energy costs, a crumbling infrastructure — and the feeling that they’re just not welcome. Between 2008 and 2016, there were at least 13,000 business “disinvestment events” across California.