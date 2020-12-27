When I was 16, I got pulled over for the first time. My friend and I were driving around downtown Bakersfield going to thrift stores, drinking Big Gulps and preparing to show up to one of our favorite social scenes, First Friday.
When we set out for First Friday, I thought it would be a great idea to call some friends and see if we could meet up. In California, as in most states now, it was illegal to talk on the phone and drive.
As we drove over a bridge and went through a light, I saw the cop and knew I was about to get pulled over. The key here is that I wasn’t scared of the cop, but of the shame of telling my parents and the ticket I would have to pay.
Once I pulled over, the cop came up and asked the “usual” things, which I now recognize are only “usual” for privileged white people. Our Black brothers and sisters are treated entirely differently.
I was calmly and kindly asked: “Do you know why I pulled you over today?” “License and registration” and “This is a dangerous part of town, what are you two doing way down here?”
I lied to this cop, out of fear that my parents, not the cop, would be angry and disappointed. Not once did I fear for my life or think I would be asked to step out of or search my vehicle. I told him that we were scared and lost in a bad part of town, and I had to call a friend for directions. I put down the neighborhood I was in to elevate my chances of getting off. This is privilege.
After taking my license back to his car, the cop returned and let me off with a “warning.” He gave us directions on how to get back to the “nice part of town” and wished us a good day. I knew at the mere age of 16 how to use my privilege, and this wouldn’t be the last time. I can picture how this interaction would be different if I wasn’t a young, white female.
My second encounter with a cop came when I was 18. I lived in Kansas and was driving home from school when the lights came on behind me. Just a block from the entrance to my neighborhood there was a speed trap that I had blown through plenty of times and never thought I would be caught, let alone given a ticket. This is privilege. How many of my Black brothers and sisters see speed traps in a cautious way and slow down purposefully so they don’t have to fear an altercation with the police?
The policeman recognized on my license that I was only a block away from my home, he even laughed about the fact that he caught me when I was so close to getting away. I didn’t see this as a threat; I was just bummed about getting my first ticket. How different it is for the Black community.
My privilege comes even more into play when I went to pay the $150 ticket. The woman at the pay window looked at me and then the ticket and noted how close to home I was at the time I was pulled over — all the white folk in Salina knew the roads on the “good side of the tracks.” This is privilege.
She gave me a wink, confirmed it was my first ticket and said it was far too high a price for a young, pretty [white] girl like me to have to pay. She changed the ticket from speeding to a broken muffler, charged $35 and sent me on my way. This is privilege. How different it could have been for a young, pretty Black girl.
My third incident with the police occurred during my sophomore year in college while I was driving up the mountains to Boone, N.C. I had a lab final that day and I was running late. I was worried for my grades, not my life, when the lights started flashing behind me. This is privilege.
When the officer came to my window, I was not respectful; I was snappy and brash and told him to just get it over with because I could not miss my final. He took my license and registration back to his car and returned without a ticket. He did not want to punish a young, white female who was trying to further her education. This is privilege.
The most recent, and arguably worst, time I was pulled over was when I wasn’t even driving. There were four of us in the car, all white. It was my 21st birthday and I had just flown into LAX and hopped into a car with my friends. Immediately upon getting in the car I was “iced” with the biggest Smirnoff bottle I had ever seen.
I was a little nervous to have an open container in a car but was egged on and excited to celebrate this milestone of a birthday. I downed the drink and then took another. I didn’t have a care in the world until we noticed that our friend was driving 20-plus miles over the speed limit on I-5.
As we zipped past a cop, we almost thought that we got away with it. Five minutes later, his lights went on and we had to pull over. At this point it was all hands on deck to try to get rid of the bottles, the smell, and look as innocent (and sober) as possible. None of us were scared for our lives, just scared of getting caught and paying for a ticket. This is privilege.
When the cop came up, he informed the driver that he was going 20-plus miles over the speed limit. As they talked, I kept my boozy mouth closed in the backseat, praying he couldn’t smell anything and wouldn’t search the vehicle to find the discarded open containers smashed into my backpack. Again, not scared of the cop himself, but scared of being caught and getting my friends in trouble for open containers. How different it is for the Black community.
The cop got a whiff of something and asked if we had been drinking. I then explained that it was my 21st and I had drinks at the airport before our friend could pick us up. He took this from my privileged white mouth as truth and gave the driver a speeding ticket. No attempt to search or complete sobriety tests, just a request for us to slow down and a ticket. This is privilege.
Had we been a car of two Black men and two Black women, I believe this story could have gone much, much differently. But our privilege covered us, it protected us, and we used it to our advantage when we could.
I now see that these stories are common for white people to have and to retell at parties. But these stories do not often end well for the Black community. They are not just stories to them, but often prison and death sentences. Just for the color of their skin, Black people are unjustly persecuted, pulled over, questioned and sentenced.
It is my obligation and responsibility to use my white privilege to help this community’s voice be heard. To step up to protect our brothers and sisters, to stand by them during times of injustice and to be a better advocate for the Black community with friends and family who do not share the same thoughts of equality.
Samantha Barnes grew up in Bakersfield but has moved just about everywhere. She currently lives in Asheville, N.C., and specializes in digital marketing for nonprofits, small businesses and financial institutions. Connect with her: @shmamtheham