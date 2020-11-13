Earlier this year, a package of lands protection bills passed in the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The bill would protect over 1 million acres of wilderness and 500 miles of rivers in northern, central and southern California.
I am a U.S. veteran who thinks the inclusion of public lands in the defense bill makes sense, especially as we discuss recovery efforts from COVID-19. I am concerned that as negotiations over the final defense bill are underway, critical conservation protections could be removed just when we need the outdoors the most.
There are longstanding ties between the nation’s veteran community and America’s treasured outdoors, particularly here in California, where more veterans live than any other state in the nation. That is why, as we celebrate veterans, retired military service men and women such as myself are joining public space advocates in calling on our congressional delegation to ensure that land protections remain in the defense bill.
For those of us who have battled for our country overseas, we see the importance of fighting for our natural heritage here at home.
My love and appreciation for the therapeutic power of nature began at an early age when in the closing weeks of World War II my family found relief from the anxieties and dangers of the war raging around us in the forests of Czechoslovakia near the German border. General George Patton’s army rescued my family from falling into the hands of the Soviet army. I moved to the United States and joined the military to fight for a country that gave me my freedom. After a 25-year career in the U.S. Air Force, I retired to California where I took respite in the hiking trails and wilderness of the Los Padres National Forest.
The new protections will allow more veterans and others to also take advantage of the restorative power of nature. In the Central Coast, it would create a new hiking trail connecting for the first time the northern and southern portions of my beloved Los Padres Forest. In Los Angeles County, which has more veterans than any county in the nation, the bill would expand protected areas in the San Gabriel Mountains, which provides the Los Angeles region with 70 percent of its open space. The bill would also protect a key urban-to-wilderness linkage known as Rim of the Valley in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. In northwestern California, the bill would lead to over 295 miles of new trails, including in rural areas where veterans and other local residents have little access to quality outdoor recreation experiences.
Among the many values and ideals that veterans such as myself fought to defend is the protection of our unmatched outdoors for generations to come. America’s public lands offer an important opportunity to rebound from this moment while making an investment to ensure continued access for all. It’s a patriotic call that we cannot afford to miss.
Investing in our outdoors is a win-win proposal. COVID-19 has underscored the importance of being in nature. Not only is it safer to exercise outside, but the uncertainty of the pandemic and the forced social isolation have taken a toll on mental health which only time outside can cure. For this war, our frontline soldiers are our essential workers and medical personnel who put their lives at risk to keep us healthy and maintain the economy. Public lands and nature should play a leading role in our efforts to restore our mental health from the everyday stressors that COVID-19 brings.
Veterans have long used nature as a healing tool from traumatic experiences associated with military service. As the nation goes through this collective hardship, a diverse group of vets are making it an imperative to ensure that our public lands are included in the upcoming defense bill, for veterans and others.
We now have an important opportunity to put conservation at the top of our recovery agenda. There is no better time than now to protect the best of America.
Born in the Soviet Union during WWII under Nazi occupation, Vitali Mostovoj spent his early childhood in post-war Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1952. Vitali received his U.S. Air Force commission through the ROTC program and went on to serve for 25 years. He is a public lands advocate and is a volunteer with Vet Voice Foundation.