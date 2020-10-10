Uber and its gig economy allies are reportedly spending over $180 million to pass Proposition 22 and avoid paying minimum wage and overtime to their workers. At the same time, Proposition 22 would exempt the companies from paying for workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance or providing workers mandated benefits like paid sick leave or pregnancy disability leave. It’s a win-win for the companies and a lose-lose for the workers.
But Proposition 22 covers far more than just gig economy drivers. Its reach extends to any worker who makes deliveries in California.
As written, Proposition 22 covers all drivers who work for a “delivery network company.” “Delivery network company” is defined as any company that uses an online platform “to facilitate delivery services in California” within 50 miles of the delivery pickup location. This definition covers far more than Proposition 22 sponsors like Instacart and DoorDash.
“Delivery services” covers FedEx, Amazon, Walmart, UPS and any other company that makes deliveries in California. Many of these companies already have online delivery systems or could move to online delivery systems and reclassify their delivery drivers as independent contractors to take advantage of the tremendous labor cost savings Proposition 22 offers. Even companies that want to do right by their workers will face tremendous pressure to make their drivers independent contractors or else face a competitive disadvantage against companies with much lower labor costs. In this way, Proposition 22 affects many more workers than its supporters acknowledge.
What’s ultimately at stake in Proposition 22 goes beyond drivers. The U.S. Department of Labor recently proposed a federal regulation that would allow employers to use the Uber and Lyft model to reclassify employees as independent contractors and reap the windfall savings the reclassification would provide. Under the proposed regulation, companies that don’t require workers to work exclusively for one company or on a set schedule can classify their workers as independent contractors. Passage of Proposition 22 in the largest state in the country would turbocharge these efforts.
Independent contractor drivers would be hugely profitable for companies like Uber and Lyft. Independent contractors don’t receive overtime pay. They don’t even have to be paid minimum wage. While Proposition 22 requires drivers to receive 120 percent of minimum wage while they’re driving and making money for the companies, it exempts the companies for having to pay drivers to do anything else. They don’t have to pay drivers for disinfecting their cars after rides, submitting any required forms, taking online training or doing any other non-money-making task. Proposition 22 shifts the costs of these tasks from the companies to the drivers, which amounts to a massive transfer of money from the drivers to their employers.
Having independent contractor drivers would also free Uber and Lyft from making costly benefits payments and providing job protections to their workers. The companies wouldn’t have to offer paid sick leave or pay for unemployment or workers’ compensation insurance. Proposition 22 exempts the companies from providing pregnancy disability leave and twelve weeks of job protected leave for workers to care for a newborn child or sick family member. In this way, Proposition 22 creates huge savings for the companies by eliminating costs of employment or transferring the costs from the companies to their workers.
Proposition 22’s sponsors try to hide just how bad independent contractor status is for workers by claiming independent contractors have more freedom in their schedules than employees. But under Proposition 22, drivers who want to earn money have to work when the work is available. If most of the work is available at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., that’s when drivers interested in making a living will have to work.
What Proposition 22 really does is provide an on demand labor supply to its sponsors while freeing them from most legal concerns about the treatment or payment of their workforce. The California Supreme Court and California Legislature previously refused to give Uber and its allies the green light to exploit their workers in this way. California voters shouldn’t green light such exploitation either.
Sam Cleaver is an attorney who represents California workers.