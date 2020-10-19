Voting Yes on Proposition 16 gives you an immediate, personal way to significantly oppose systemic racism and sexism. Proposition 16 ends the ban on affirmative action by repealing Proposition 209, which took advantage of the confusion that resulted from its very disingenuous title: “The California Civil Rights Initiative.” Proposition 209 should have been called, “The California Impede Social Justice Initiative,” but its authors wanted to hide its true intent, and it was passed in 1996 by only one-third of registered voters. Proposition 16 does not mandate affirmative action, it only allows it where that is the best remedy for systemic racism or sexism in the public sphere.
Proposition 209 had only one objective: to forbid the use of affirmative action in higher education, contracting and other spheres of public activity. It claimed to promote “fairness” because it forbade both discrimination and preferences based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin. Sounds good and fair, right?
Unfortunately, the meanings of “discrimination” and “preferences” are quite different in our legal system than you might think. An example from higher education is this: if a white student with a higher SAT score is not admitted while a Black student with a lower SAT is, that is taken as evidence of discrimination against the white student. This inference ignores that admission is not based solely or even mainly on SAT scores, and that other white students with lower SATs are also admitted.
However, what is not taken as evidence of discrimination is that Black families have a tenth the wealth of white families, or that severely underfunded public schools are filled with students of color, or that women’s pay for comparable work is 80 percent of men’s. Instead, the legal system demands proof of discrimination through direct evidence of clear intent, even if it is obvious that what was intended to (and did) happen is discriminatory.
With respect to preferences, the first example above can also be used to claim illegal preferences (for the Black student). De-weighting standardized tests can result in more than the previous number of Black students to be chosen out of a pool of qualified applicants; that’s considered a preference. It is often assumed that folks who rise to positions previously dominated by white males must have gotten their positions through preferences rather than their talents. A preference actually is invoked by affirmative action to remedy decades of de facto discrimination, but that discrimination cannot be weighed against the preference in judging its legality under current law.
However, the legal system does not consider it preferential if extra admission points are given to children of alumni, or to children of larger donors. Hiring committees are often composed largely of white men, yet their unconscious biases are not taken as evidence of preferences. These aren’t intentional or conscious — we all prefer the familiar — but they are still preferences, reflecting the history of systemic discrimination.
Finally, we want to point out that everyone will benefit from Proposition 16. A fair society doesn’t waste talent, and when opportunities are equitable there will be less crime and resentment. Diversity produces more innovation. Social justice is an investment in society benefiting everyone. Vote Yes on Proposition 16.
Jessica Broitman, Ph.D., is a psychoanalyst with a long involvement in social justice. Gibor Basri, a professor emeritus of astronomy at UC Berkeley, was UC Berkeley’s first vice chancellor for equity and inclusion.