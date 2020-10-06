If you find yourself daydreaming about your ideal space or shopping online for a home, you’re not alone. Bank of America’s Homebuyer Insights found that nine in 10 buyers (89 percent) are motivated to buy a home and half are actively looking at real estate listings.
While a lot has changed over the last few months, with COVID-related challenges and rising home prices, the local Kern County housing market has remained strong with multiple purchase offers for homes priced between $200,000 and $400,00. As a matter of fact, the bank survey found that more people are actually accelerating their homebuying timelines despite these challenges.
Regardless of homeownership timeline, it’s always a good time to take the first steps toward preparing to be a homeowner. Unfortunately, some would-be buyers self-select out of homeownership, assuming they can’t afford a monthly mortgage payment or the upfront costs. Others simply don’t know where to start.
To help future buyers better understand what’s possible, we’re debunking some of the most common misconceptions:
Myth: There is a right time to buy
First-time homebuyers may be holding off for the “right time,” but there is no such thing because homebuying is such a personal decision. While there is no secret formula to assessing emotional and financial readiness, answering a few questions can help you determine how close you are to becoming a homeowner and equip you with the resources you need to move forward with your homebuying goals. After all, the more informed you are about the homebuying process, the better prepared you are to find the best options.
Myth: I need to have a 20 percent down payment
Many mistakenly believe you need a 20 percent down payment when, in reality, the median amount was 6 percent for first-time buyers in 2019. Still, 71 percent of prospective homebuyers believe they will need assistance to save for a down payment. Luckily, there are lots of solutions to help hopeful buyers overcome this hurdle. Many lenders offer innovative low down payment options. Additionally, online tools enable buyers to search for down payment and closing cost assistance programs offered by state and local housing agencies, nonprofit groups and employers that can help make buying a home more affordable.
Myth: It’s smarter to rent versus buy
Another long-standing myth is that renting is more affordable than buying. However, given rising rental prices in many parts of the country, a fixed monthly mortgage payment typically provides more stable housing costs than renting – and can sometimes be lower than your monthly rent. Moreover, a recent survey of local rental units found the city's vacancy rate dipped to below 1.5 percent this spring, showing the availability of apartment rentals are unusually low. Homeownership also provides an important path to the creation of long-term wealth. Historically, homes deliver real appreciation over time. You may be able sell your home years later, or you can pass on the value your home has earned to your loved ones.
The returns of homeownership are not only financial. While buying a house is not an automatic ticket to the good life, research has shown an overwhelming 93 percent of homeowners say purchasing a home made them happier than renting. This happiness could be attributed to the fact that owning a home comes with the perk of being able to make your space exactly as you envision.
While homebuying may feel overwhelming, taking the first steps can help you understand your readiness for homeownership and ensure that your planning is on track. If you’re close to buying, a specialist can also review assistance programs you may be eligible for. With a little bit of guidance, the house of your dreams is within your reach.
Bill Greene has nearly 20 years experiences in the mortgage industry, currently managing a team of more than 20 consumer lending officers across Kern, Fresno and north Los Angeles counties. A U.S. Army veteran, Greene previously held management roles in the tech and gaming industries.