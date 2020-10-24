Before I was a lawyer, I worked in the local prison in my hometown of Worcester, Mass., to pay for college. While working there, I saw many familiar faces, people who were low-level offenders and drug addicts, but posed no danger to public safety. However, because of money bail, many of them were locked up until their cases could be heard.
Two of my former classmates attempted suicide while they awaited their turn for justice. Seeing them locked up for petty crimes made no sense then, and it makes no sense now.
Fortunately for California voters, who are being asked to vote right now on whether to end the state’s money bail system, the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution is clear about how the justice system should work: “Excessive bail shall not be required.”
While some jurisdictions have done away with mandatory cash bail and made decisions based on whether there is a threat to public safety, others have not, including California. This misguided practice must end.
It was the intention of our Founding Fathers that Americans charged with a criminal offense would be free until their case could be heard – except in cases where they could be deemed a risk to public safety. But that isn’t how our money bail system functions.
Money bail is now a blunt force instrument used by the judicial branch of government to wield nearly unchecked power to lock people up, creating debtors’ prisons where excessive bail amounts prevent the release of tens of thousands of Californians. It is a barrier between Californians and their liberty and threatens the bedrock principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. With Proposition 25, we can finally bring that barrier down.
On any given day in California, there are some 50,000 people languishing unnecessarily behind bars, wasting $5 million in taxpayer dollars every single day. Ending money bail would prevent individuals charged with low-level offenses from having their liberty torn from them at an excessive cost, but it would also end a system that robs law-abiding citizens of around $2 billion every year.
As we stare down the barrel of a pandemic-induced recession, Californians need those millions of dollars in their own bank accounts, not wasted on detaining potentially innocent people in jail.
In California, the median bail is $50,000 - five times greater than anywhere else in the country. That means most people have to pay a $5,000 nonrefundable fee to a bail bondsman just to walk free.
In Kern County, for stealing binder chains, bail is more than $4,000. Forging a disabled parking placard can trigger bail amounts of more than $2,000, and bail can cost almost $500 for littering within 150 feet of water. If you can’t afford to pay, you stand to lose your liberty.
Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist reminded us in 1987 that, “In our society, liberty is the norm, and detention prior to trial or without trial is the carefully limited exception.” Yet in California, where 63 percent of prisoners in county jails are there without convictions simply because they can’t afford to post bail, the exact opposite is true.
Here, the justice system has overreached its limited powers to tread on Californians’ constitutionally protected right to liberty.
Thankfully, California voters have a chance to reverse this trend on the ballot by voting Yes on Proposition 25 to exchange money bail for a system that views pretrial justice through the lens of public safety, reduces wasteful government spending, protects taxpayers and prioritizes liberty and equality — not the size of anyone’s wallet.
Mark Holden is the now-retired former general counsel and senior vice president of Koch Industries.