Ridgecrest Regional Hospital on July 4 was rattled this year by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. It was a foreshock to a 7.1 temblor that occurred the next day — the largest to strike California in nearly 20 years.
That these seismic events occurred on and around Independence Day was not lost on the residents near Ridgecrest Regional, who live in one of the most isolated cities of its size in the western United States. Although Ridgecrest is among Kern County’s largest communities, it is 100 miles from Bakersfield. Lancaster, the closest city of any size, is more than 80 miles to the south.
The hospital suffered relatively minor damage in the quakes — a testament to its mostly newer construction. Ridgecrest Regional Hospital itself suffered a few broken pipes that damaged the medical surgical unit. Seventeen patients were also evacuated to other facilities in the region. However, the hospital was up and running again within 48 hours.
Nevertheless, Ridgecrest Regional’s residents and leaders are well aware that should the feared “big one” strikes Los Angeles or even near Bakersfield (Fort Tejon was the site of a 7.9 magnitude quake in 1857), the city could be mostly on its own for weeks, if not months. Independence is not only something to be celebrated, but also, in case of the city’s only hospital, absolutely crucial.
Like the community it serves, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is also singularly isolated. The nearest hospital to the facility is in Lake Isabella, 55 miles away. The nearest trauma center that can treat severe injuries is in Bakersfield. In fact, the 25-bed Ridgecrest Regional is isolated and small enough to qualify for additional federal funding under the Critical Access Hospital program.
Although being a CAH helps with the bottom line, the leadership of such hospitals has to be innovative because of the difficult operating conditions they face.
This pushed Ridgecrest Regional to become the first CAH in the United States to be certified for compliance with the ISO 9001 quality standard. ISO 9001 was originally created to guarantee continuous quality improvement in the manufacturing sector. It was adapted to hospital operation by DNV GL, which accredits Ridgecrest Regional and other hospitals to qualify for Medicare and Medi-Cal programs. Ridgecrest Regional sought this certification with the intent of creating a culture of continuous improvement in the hospital’s operational effectiveness.
As a result, the hospital’s response to the two earthquakes was rapid and extremely effective. Within minutes of each quake, patients were evacuated to the hospital’s parking lot. They were placed in specially designed air-conditioned tents to guarantee not only their comfort, but that they would continue to receive healthcare services. Wheelchairs, gurneys and other supplies were also rapidly deployed. The second quake knocked out electricity, but emergency backup generators almost immediately began operating until power was restored.
Given the minimal damage suffered from both quakes, the patients were moved back into the hospital fairly quickly. But with ISO 9001 in place, the hospital’s leadership did not congratulate itself for getting through the temblors safely. Instead, they were prompted to consider the next steps to take. That included putting contingencies in place for the next seismic event, one that could wind up not only rattling Ridgecrest Regional, but striking the huge urban regions to the south and west.
As a result, Ridgecrest Regional is investing in “surge” tents that could house patients while operating for up to six months in the outdoors. Their acquisition is being made on the assumption of not only a widespread power loss, but one that may not be repaired immediately. It is also assumed that roads serving the region could also be damaged and closed. Hospital staff is also working on stockpiling the appropriate supplies for what could be an extended period cut off from the outside world.
The bottom line is if Ridgecrest Regional is cut off from the rest of Kern and Los Angeles counties for an extended period of time, its hospital will continue to function at the highest level. Its residents would be isolated for a time, but they will not be denied urgent medical services.
Stephanie Meeks is the emergency management and regulatory compliance manager for Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, one of the 500-plus hospitals accredited by DNV GL Healthcare.