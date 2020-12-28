For 17 years, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float has traveled down Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Day, raising awareness of the lifesaving power of organ, eye and tissue donation. Although the 2021 parade is canceled due to COVID-19, the spirit of this tradition will continue on Jan. 1 with a special 25-foot floral sculpture honoring 21 deceased donors from across the nation.
Among those honored will be Thomas Vanderhorst, a Tehachapi resident who was 47 when he died from complications following an aortic valve replacement. In keeping with his giving nature, he became a donor and gifted his organs, tissue and eyes.
Lifesaving transplants would not be possible without the generosity of those who say “yes” to donation. Like Thomas, these donors and their families realize that donation is really about life, not death, as the act of donation leaves a legacy of life by saving and healing lives of recipients. Just one organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can help as many as 75 others heal.
Even during the current pandemic, the generous act of donation and transplantation has gone on as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services identified transplantation as a “Do Not Postpone” procedure. During these painful months of 2020, donor hospitals and staff have been incredible in continuing to recognize the importance of enabling donation and in fulfilling the wishes of the donor patient. To them, donor families, recipients and transplant colleagues, we owe a world of gratitude for their continued caring about our community and our world.
The good news is that, for the first time ever, the number of people on a waiting list for a lifesaving organ or tissue has decreased by 10 percent during the past several years. These numbers are a wonderful demonstration of the generosity of people like Thomas who help to make the gift of life possible. As we rejoice in this decline, there is still a lot of work to be done. More than 109,000 Americans are still waiting to receive a lifesaving heart, liver, lung, kidney and/or pancreas; and tragically 22 million people die needlessly each day while waiting for a second chance at life.
The opportunity to donate and to receive a lifesaving transplant knows no national, ethnic or religious boundaries, nor sexual orientation. Please join in this effort and help save a life. Register when you renew your driver’s license by mail or at your local DMV or by going to donatelifecalifornia.org/OneLegacy. Doing so is a wonderful way to welcome in 2021 as we look for much better days ahead for us all.
Tom Mone is chief executive officer of OneLegacy (onelegacy.org), a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California.