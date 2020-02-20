Bakersfield is "Feeling the Bern."
You read that correctly.
This Friday, Bernie Sanders and his campaign will hold a get out the vote rally in Bakersfield at the Spectrum Amphitheatre (11200 Stockdale Highway) at 3:30 p.m. Though Sanders is traveling quite the distance from D.C. and Vermont, his campaign in many ways is returning the Democratic Party back to its roots. Roots that can be traced right here to Bakersfield.
In 2016, Sen. Sanders was one of the only presidential candidates to visit Bakersfield, where he rallied thousands of people together at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Right before this rally, he held a town hall where community leaders expressed their concerns, and I was able to shake his hand and thank him for coming to the valley. Inspired by Sander’s run, a year later I ran and was elected as a delegate to the California State Democratic Party, and this year I am casting my ballot for Tio Bernie again.
No other presidential candidate has invested the time, resources and efforts to mobilize communities in the Central Valley. With field offices in Bakersfield, Fresno and Visalia, Sanders' people-powered campaign is leading the way in fighting for immigration justice, economic opportunity, climate justice and affordable housing to tackle homelessness — all issues that gravely affect Central Valley communities. And while billionaires can buy Buttigieg and Biden, Bernie can’t be bought. His campaign does not accept a dime from Super PACs and billionaires and is funded by more than 5 million individual contributions, more contributions than any campaign has received at this point in a presidential election in the history of our country.
Despite this, he has managed to outraise all of his Democratic competitors and win the popular vote in both Iowa and New Hampshire. While some politicians have been swayed by billionaire donor presidential campaigns, we can look to the future of Central Valley politics in the endorsements that have emerged for Sanders by Latino and Latina leaders: Mayor Jose Gurrola of Arvin, City Councilman Bryan Osorio of Delano and City Councilwoman Jewel Hurtado of Kingsburg. All young, energetic and passionate public servants fighting to change their communities for the better.
Some critics might argue Sanders' campaign is pulling the Democratic Party too far from its base. I say Bernie is bringing the party back to its roots. Though many have alluded to Sanders' bringing the Democratic Party back to the era of FDR, we actually don’t have to look that far. We can look straight down to the roots of Bakersfield.
In 1952, a woman named Dorothy Donahoe who worked as a registrar at Bakersfield High decided to run for the California State Assembly as a Democrat and won. Though Donahoe unfortunately never had the opportunity to pursue higher education herself, she wanted to make sure every child in California would have the opportunity to do so and fought tirelessly to make this a reality.
Unfortunately, Assemblywoman Donahoe passed away before she could see these dreams come to fruition, in the form of Senate Bill 33 which established our modern-day University of California, California State University and community college systems. Though many know this landmark legislation as the “Master Plan for Higher Education,” I prefer its real name: The Donahoe Higher Education Act. Notably, this act also established these state schools as tuition-free, something Sanders champions in his campaign.
Though many young people today might credit the Vermont senator for bringing tuition-free universities to the forefront of conversation, we should recognize that the passion and fight for education for all was rooted right here in Bakersfield. Without Assemblywoman Donahoe, I myself would have never roamed the halls at Bakersfield College or taken classes in Dorothy Donahoe Hall at Cal State Bakersfield, let alone dream of my current pursuit of a Ph.D. and one day returning. However, education remains inaccessible to many, due to the high costs of tuition, fees and barriers that low-income and first generation students face.
For educational justice, social justice, immigration justice, I will be casting my vote for Sanders, and I hope you will join me March 3.
Randy Villegas is an elected delegate to the California Democratic Party and a Ph.D. student in politics at UC Santa Cruz.