I enlisted in the U.S. Army, served in the second Iraq War and expect our elected leaders, regardless of political party, to support the well-being of our troops and veterans. But, I am a Republican because I believe conservatives are stronger on national defense, and more closely share the values of the men and women who serve in this country’s military.
This is why I was surprised to read a complaint from Campaign for Accountability that asked the inspector general of the Department of Veterans Affairs to look into whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy used his elected office to influence a decision on which company will get the contract to build a new VA clinic in Bakersfield. The concern with this potential influence campaign by McCarthy is that the VA selected the bid not because it was the best option for the health of local veterans, but rather to please the powerful congressman.
I was the veteran advocate who led testimony in Congress on the Clay Hunt SAV Act, a very important bill that I worked on with many advocates, along with McCarthy’s office. His record on veterans issues has been good, which is why this bothers me.
Understand, I believe that McCarthy has a strong record on supporting veterans. In fact, in the past I have worked with his office on veterans’ issues and found his staff to be sincere and well meaning. On Capitol Hill, staff are typically reflective of their boss.
But the Campaign for Accountability press release was shared with me because of my record of fighting for veterans. I trusted the source who sent me the release, and I agreed to take a look. At first, I was skeptical about the accusations, because Campaign for Accountability is generally considered to be affiliated with the Democratic Party.
However, after looking at the Campaign for Accountability complaint, I think the American people deserve answers. Not because I believe the minority leader did something wrong, but because we must ensure our veterans are getting the best available medical care. This is why my organization has also called on the VA to investigate what happened.
What struck me about the watchdog group’s complaint was that it seemed the bidding process was rigged in favor of a company called SASD Development Group. SASD was seeking to build a new, replacement VA clinic in Bakersfield to replace an older clinic that was being run by another company called Progress for Bakersfield Veterans, or PBV. Time and again, McCarthy has been in favor of the SASD proposal even weighing in with secretary of the VA.
According to Campaign for Accountability’s letter, in August 2017, the VA issued a solicitation of offers for a new Bakersfield VA clinic. In 2018, SASD won that bidding process. But the following year, PBV protested, making a series of claims against the VA, painting a picture of a deeply flawed process. Ultimately, the contract was again awarded to SASD and PBV is still protesting.
What I find most compelling about the letter to the VA inspector general is that after PBV protested the 2018 decision by the VA, the VA “sent a letter to the GAO stating that the contracting officer for the procurement had determined that corrective action was required and the VA would pay the reasonable costs associated with pursuing the bid protest, the total relief to which the protestor was entitled.” In other words, the VA was willing to pay PBV for the costs associated with their protest, because they screwed things up.
In 2019, again, the VA conceded that “PBV was entitled to further corrective action in the form of payment for all reasonable costs associated not only with the costs of proposal preparations, but fees for pursuing its protests, including consultant and expert witness costs, in addition to its attorney’s fees.” Are you starting to see a pattern?
Local media in Bakersfield also pointed out that Minority Leader McCarthy testified in Congress in favor of the SASD proposal. McCarthy stated that the current clinic was being paid $2 million a month, and that the new SASD facility would be bigger than the current PBV operated clinic. In fact, the SASD proposed clinic is actually smaller. The congressman’s office claimed they mistakenly confused information about the rent provided to them by the VA. Either way, this bad information remains on the congressman’s website.
Honestly, it is my hope that the VA’s inspector general takes a look at this situation and determines that there was no wrongdoing by McCarthy. Because, we deserve to know the truth. More importantly, our veterans deserve the best medical care.
Chris Neiweem is the executive director of Americans Veterans Policy Network and an Iraq War veteran who has testified in front of Congress numerous times on veteran issues and frequently appears on cable news channels as a policy expert.