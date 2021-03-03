When it comes to protecting ourselves from pesticide harms, Renee Pinel, the CEO of Sacramento-based Western Plant Health, which represents fertilizer and pesticide companies, suggests that we in the Central Valley should “trust the … tough regulatory system. You can rest assured the farmers in your community are operating more safely and responsibly than anywhere else in the world” ("OTHER VOICES: The facts about pesticide safety," Feb. 25). That is truly bad advice.
While California may be among this country’s leaders in pesticide regulation, it is the leader of a poorly regulated nation. Dozens of countries better protect their residents from pesticide harms by banning the worst of them. In a recent article in Environmental Health comparing pesticide regulations amongst agricultural powers, the authors found:
“Of the pesticides used in USA agriculture in 2016, 322 million pounds were of pesticides banned in the EU, 26 million pounds were of pesticides banned in Brazil and 40 million pounds were of pesticides banned in China. Pesticides banned in the EU account for more than a quarter of all agricultural pesticide use in the USA. The majority of pesticides banned in at least two of these three nations have not appreciably decreased in the USA over the last 25 years and almost all have stayed constant or increased over the last 10 years.”
The lack of protections for Kern County residents can be illustrated with recent County data (2017) available from the Department of Public Health’s Agricultural Pesticide Mapping Tool. Of the 19,456,454 pounds of the 10 agricultural pesticides most used in Kern, 4,331,653 pounds — 22 percent of them — are banned or not approved for use in other countries of the world. State-identified cancer-causing pesticides made up more than a third (34 percent) of the top 10. The historical patterns for carcinogens are alarming, as well. The average annual pounds of cancer-causing pesticides applied in Kern County has increased 40 percent in the post-2010 period. Between 1991 and 2010, the average year saw 5,384,692 pounds of carcinogenic pesticides applied; between 2011 and 2017, far more: 7,508,039 pounds per year.
We are not tough but lax when it comes to regulating hazardous pesticides. Our people in the Central Valley pay with their health, especially farmworker families, while pesticide companies profit off our pain.
Time after time, pesticide regulation in the U.S. and in California has lagged far behind the science that has warned us of terrible harms. It took a decade to ban DDT after Rachel Carson’s "Silent Spring" predicted its horrible effects on our ecosystem and our health. Cesar Chavez had to fast for 36 days in 1988 before regulators would pay attention to farmworkers sickened by organophosphates and carbamates. The carcinogenic fumigant 1,3-dichloropropene was banned in California in 1990 out of concerns for community health, only to be restored after lobbying by its manufacturer Dow in 1995. Our farmworking communities had been demanding the end of brain-harming chlorpyrifos in the fields for twenty years after scientific evidence had spurred the banning of the pesticide in homes. We finally got the ban in the fields just this year.
And now, the Kern County Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser won’t even open up information about upcoming pesticide applications to the public, so we can take our own safety precautions. Fankhauser wants to keep that information secret from the community.
So, no, we do not trust the pesticide regulatory system. We have no reason to.
Angel Garcia, born and raised in the Central Valley, is the organizing director at Californians for Pesticide Reform.