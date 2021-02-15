Black History Month is a time to celebrate the history of African Americans and the contributions they have made towards forming a more perfect union. It is also a time to candidly acknowledge the tragic impact of slavery, discrimination and racism that impact all of us to this day, including appalling disparities in education, wealth, housing, employment, the criminal justice system and health care and health status.
The challenge of health care inequities was most recently brought to light with the disproportionate death rates among African Americans and other communities of color caused by COVID-19. Another less talked about health disparity exists in organ and tissue transplant rates.
Nearly 60 percent of the 109,000 Americans waiting for a transplant are from racial and ethnic communities, including 29 percent African American despite the fact that Blacks make up only 13 percent of our total population. The need for donation and transplantation is particularly pronounced in these communities where higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease exist.
There are a number of issues at play here among communities of color, including a multi-generational distrust of the medical system, traditional beliefs around death and dying, and the false presumption that the organ transplant system discriminates. The truth of the matter is that the opportunity to donate and to receive a lifesaving transplant knows no sexual orientation and has no national, racial, ethnic nor religious boundaries. The good news is that here in Southern California Blacks constitute 7 percent of our population and comprise 7 percent of our donors. Blacks also receive 9 percent of all local transplants, but that is not enough as Blacks constitute nearly 11 percent of our local waiting list.
We can help address this pressing issue by encouraging communities of color to seek appropriate health care; to say "Yes" to organ, eye and tissue donation; and to get listed for transplants, whenever necessary. We can create healthier communities through the generous gift of life and transplantation, an action that looks beyond race and ethnicity to simply help those in greatest need.
I urge you to register to become an organ, eye, or tissue donor at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or doneVIDAcalifornia.org/OneLegacy
Tom Mone is the chief executive officer of OneLegacy.