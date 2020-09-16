No one is a stranger to the crippling effects of COVID-19. As hospitals around the country continue to deal with this pandemic, many nurse anesthetists like myself are on the frontlines providing care for the surge of critically ill patients. Advanced practice nurses (APRNs) are valuable contributors in the fight to save lives.
Certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) are APRNs with unique skills and expertise have allowed us to step forward in a way few others can, leading advanced airway and ventilation management, which have been essential in addressing the deadliest part of this unforgiving virus. I have cared for COVID-19 positive patients. I recall a patient who required a nasal intubation due to a broken jaw. A nasal intubation is challenging in itself, and the COVID element added an additional layer of stress while managing the airway. I’m thankful that I had the essential PPE, equipment and resources to safely secure the airway, and I was able to provide effective intraoperative management, and safely recovery and transport my patient postoperatively.
I have also responded to airway emergencies and “Code Blue” calls. Performing these tasks took a sideways turn due to the anxiety related to intubating patients with COVID-19. I’ve navigated through the meticulous steps to don and doff protective gear, anticipated my patients’ needs and administered interventions to maintain cardiac stability. These are life changing experiences for me. I possess the knowledge, skills and patient care experience required to assert effective and safe practice. My leadership, education and critical thinking skills have primed me to be on the frontlines among other qualified health providers — not only during this pandemic, but at all times.
The federal government and several governors across the country have made the important decision to remove barriers to CRNA practice during this crisis, reinforcing the critical needs for the skills we bring to bear in combating this pandemic. The recent decision from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services temporarily lifted physician supervision requirements for CRNAs, encouraging states to allow CRNAs to practice to the fullest extent of our education and training. This is helping increase the capacity of our delivery system to better meet the growing demands of this crisis.
CRNAs are highly educated, highly trained professionals. We complete seven to eight-plus years of health care and anesthesia education and more than 9,000 hours of clinical training prior to graduating with an advanced degree as an expert in the field of anesthesiology. This expertise makes us uniquely suited to aid in combating the COVID-19 crisis.
The pivotal role CRNAs play in people’s lives and in providing access to the highest quality care has become overwhelmingly clear. That is why it’s important that the government’s emergency steps should not be temporary. As our country recovers from this pandemic, it is vital that the federal government’s rule-making permanently removes unnecessary and costly physician supervision requirements that don’t improve outcomes.
It is a commonsense approach to improving access to the highest quality care while also driving down costs as our delivery system struggles with limited resources and growing demand for services.
Many groups from both sides of the political and ideological spectrum have coalesced in support of this commonsense policy. Recently, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists partnered with 24 national organizations and sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services supporting a path to permanently remove the burdensome supervision requirements for non-physician providers such as CRNAs. These essential reforms will help increase access to care, curb costs and improve the delivery of health care.
CRNAs have answered the call to help keep patients healthy and safe during this unprecedented time. If we are good enough to serve on the frontlines of a battlefield and in the face of a global pandemic, we are good enough to do so all of the time. Now is the time to make this commonsense change to ensure access to quality care for all Americans.
Ann B. Singleton, DNAP, CRNA, is the clinical program director at UCI Medical Center in Orange County.