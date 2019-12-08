As the largest and most dynamic state, California is a national leader that sets the path forward for others. And in so many areas — fighting climate change, protecting immigrant families, and growing a powerful economy — we lead the way.
Now, thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vision, there is another area where California will lead the nation: service. As a former Navy officer who deployed to Fukushima, Japan, to help with recovery efforts following the tsunami and nuclear disaster, I know firsthand the power of ordinary people coming together to get things done. To solve the pressing challenges we face — homelessness, poverty, access to healthcare — we can’t just sit back and wait for someone else to fix them. We must unleash the greatest resource we have: the 40 million people who call California home.
That’s why Gov. Newsom and the organization I lead, California Volunteers, is breaking new ground in civic engagement. This year, California became the first state to expand the educational award offered to AmeriCorps members, letting participants earn up to $10,000 to attend college. And, we recently unveiled an unprecedented $13.1 million state investment in health and education service programs in the Central Valley, to tackle some of the toughest challenges our inland communities face. Gov. Newsom is saying loud and clear California is leading the way in solving our most pressing challenges and empowering communities to make a difference.
In fact, right here in Kern County, the Community Action Partnership of Kern is launching Kern Youth Making Change. Trained AmeriCorps Members will serve nearly 1,000 students and youth throughout the county. They will mentor local students and provide engaging physical activity with the goal of decreasing playground disciplinary referrals and increasing fitness standards at Vineland Elementary School and Sunset Middle School in Weedpatch. After school, members will work with middle and high school students at the Lamont Boys and Girls Club, TYM4Change and the Shafter Youth Center focusing on communication, anger management and social skills development.
These new structured service programs are a powerful first step towards harnessing the power of Californians. But service is so much more than formal programs. It’s volunteering on the weekends at your local food bank, donating to a local homeless shelter or choosing a job in public health. That’s why I’m calling on all Californians to commit to serve. Right here in Bakersfield, Volunteer Center of Kern County is doing an amazing job connecting people to opportunities to make a difference, and they need you. Visit www.volunteercenter.info or call 661-395-9787and start making a difference today. California needs you.
Josh Fryday is California’s chief service officer.