Thomas is 69-years-old and has been in prison more than 40 years. An insulin-dependent diabetic, he miraculously survived a recent bout with COVID-19.
Thomas is serving a sentence of life without parole, or LWOP. He has demonstrated sincere remorse and has become a deeply religious man. Thomas has never been involved in violence, gangs, or drugs, has a near-spotless disciplinary record, and worked as a hospice volunteer caring for terminally ill prisoners. Yet, short of mercy from the governor, Thomas will certainly die in prison.
When Thomas came to prison in the late '70s, California Department of Corrections regulation 15 CCR 2817 mandated a “Board of Prison Terms Review” for all LWOP prisoners first at 12 years and then every three years thereafter. While not the same as a parole hearing, at an LWOP review parole board investigators evaluated the prisoner’s progress during incarceration in order to make a merit-based recommendation to the governor for commutation of sentence. The LWOP review was a standard part of the parole process and gave prisoners hope they would be considered in some way for release.
In 1991, Thomas had one of these reviews. This decent and honest man told parole board investigators he did not feel he had been in prison long enough to atone for his crime and requested any recommendation for clemency be delayed until his next review date in three years.
Thomas’ next review never took place. Regulation 15 CCR 2817 was repealed in 1993, closing the door to hope for Thomas and thousands like him. It wasn’t until 2017 that Gov. Jerry Brown began granting commutations to a very small number of people serving LWOP, allowing them the opportunity to go to the parole board to be considered for release. Fortunately, Gov. Gavin Newsom has continued this practice.
The process of seeking a commutation requires an application to be submitted by each prisoner. While executive clemency is discretionary, this individualized process allows for lack of fairness in making these decisions. Prisoners who cannot afford legal help and who lack the ability to put together a compelling document on their own are at a distinct disadvantage. On the other hand, those who have wealthy, well-connected family and friends who can leverage celebrity intervention are more likely to be chosen.
A review of both Newsom and Brown’s commutation grants reveal a distinct preference for prisoners housed on the Progressive Programming Facility in Lancaster who participate in the Paws for Life dog training program there (In the most recent round of commutations announced on June 26, nearly 40 percent — three of eight — of the LWOP prisoners chosen met these criteria). Since not everyone can be housed on that facility and participate in that program, this partiality seems manifestly unfair.
At the same time Thomas was battling COVID-19, a July 3 article in The Guardian reported Treasurer Fiona Ma had provided Newsom with the names of 25 LWOP-sentenced women for commutation. It was distressing to see such gender-based bias displayed by an elected official when there are so many men, like Thomas, who are also deserving of mercy.
LWOP is wrong and inhumane. All prisoners should have the opportunity to demonstrate their fitness for release to a parole board, although there will be some who are still a danger to society and should remain in prison. No one, however, should be denied the chance.
Because of California’s complicated history regarding LWOP, commutation is the only way for most adults serving this sentence to have any hope for release. That is all the more reason to make this process fairer, more transparent and based solely on merit.
While the reinstitution of Regulation 15 CCR 2817 may not end all forms of favoritism, it will go a long way towards ensuring LWOP prisoners have an objective, impartial shot at commutation. I urge CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz to immediately reactivate this regulation, which can be done simply with a stroke of his pen.
Susan E. Lawrence, MD, Esq., is a physician, lawyer, prison reform activist and CEO of The Center for LWOP Studies.