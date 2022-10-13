Senate-Gaines-Headshot (1).jpg

Retired Sen. Ted Gaines was elected to represent the Board of Equalization’s First District. He is a leading taxpayer advocate, defender of Proposition 13, and is committed to representation for nearly 10 million constituents in 30 counties of northern, eastern and southern California.

If giving unemployment benefits to criminals sitting behind bars or fraudsters in foreign countries wasn’t enough to make your stomach turn, recently, we learned that California’s unemployment fraud initial estimate of $20 billion is closer to $32 billion and counting.

During the pandemic, millions of Californians sought unemployment benefits following government-created business closures and massive layoffs.