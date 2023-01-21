Rich Nolan 2019.jpg

An American mining renaissance is within reach. Congress and the Biden administration have worked to support development of the secure, reliable and responsible mineral supply chains that our economy, energy future and national security demand. But for all the momentum to rebuild and modernize our industrial base, a failure to address the nation’s broken mine permitting process threatens to undercut the entire effort.

Permitting challenges are ubiquitous across American infrastructure. In fact, they’ve become outsized obstacles to modernizing and building the roads, electricity transmission lines, pipelines and mines of tomorrow. Modernizing the nation’s failing infrastructure, reshoring supply chains, and deploying tomorrow’s energy solutions are all dependent on building and doing so at a scale and speed we haven’t achieved in decades. But, under our current permitting regime, it simply won’t happen.