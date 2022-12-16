Gen. Adams Headshot.jpg

John Adams, U.S. Army brigadier general (retired), is president of Guardian Six Consulting and a former deputy U.S. military representative to NATO’s Military Committee.

Ten months of intense fighting in Ukraine is forcing a rapid rethink among Western allies. It’s about the importance of a dynamic industrial base capable of producing weapons and munitions at speed and scale. “Ukraine has focused us . . . on what really matters,” William LaPlante, the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer, recently remarked. “What matters is production. Production really matters.”

LaPlante hit the nail on the head. Simply stockpiling weapons and munitions — and underinvesting in productive capacity — will not suffice as the U.S. prepares for conflicts of the future and hopes to deter potential adversaries. In backstopping Ukraine, the West is in fact churning through weapons and ammunition stockpiles far faster than they can be replaced. Not only does this pose a danger to our Ukrainian allies as the war drags on but it’s certainly catching the attention of China, who Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recently said is speeding up its plans to seize Taiwan.