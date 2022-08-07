Renee Pinel Headshot.jpg

Renee Pinel is president & CEO of Western Plant Health Association. The Western Plant Health Association supports the safe use of pesticides that protect the environment and human health.

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation recently celebrated “30 Years of Protecting People and the Environment.” During those three decades, the department has certainly fulfilled its mission and then some because California is home to the most restrictive regulations of pesticides in the world.

This is something concerned Californians need to know and understand — especially as DPR considers new ways to notify the public about applications of some pesticides. Here are just a few examples of how and why DPR has been so effective.