The California Department of Pesticide Regulation recently celebrated “30 Years of Protecting People and the Environment.” During those three decades, the department has certainly fulfilled its mission and then some because California is home to the most restrictive regulations of pesticides in the world.
This is something concerned Californians need to know and understand — especially as DPR considers new ways to notify the public about applications of some pesticides. Here are just a few examples of how and why DPR has been so effective.
• DPR’s review is in addition to the evaluation and registration conducted by US-EPA, which already includes consideration of 300 human health and environmental safety studies for each pesticide;
• Despite this rigorous process, DPR scientists conduct an independent second comprehensive evaluation of those federally approved products before they can be registered for use in California;
• DPR also requires additional “California only” studies before registration reviews are complete;
• California’s entire process can take an additional five to seven years before a new pesticide can be brought to market in our state.
With the scientific expertise that DPR brings to help ensure the safe use of pesticides by farmers, let’s be sure it’s next focus — notifying communities adjacent to where certain pesticides are applied — is done right.
This should include promoting DPR’s track record in protecting the public and environment. Without a public education effort of this kind, it will be difficult for DPR to prevent creating unnecessary fear and confusion in communities being notified about a pesticide application. DPR has voiced a commitment to provide more public education. However, we urge DPR to begin this prior to the launch of their notification system, not after.
The following other elements should also be included in any responsible pesticide notification program:
1) Focus notifications only to individuals living within a notification boundary;
2) Interested community members should have to sign-up or opt-in to a notification program in order for them to receive targeted information that explains what a notification means;
3) Any notification system should be limited to restricted use pesticides — not low-risk general use pesticides;
4) Texts or other delivery mechanisms must either ensure proper context or simply direct people to a notification with more information;
5) Content of notifications should be neutral, non-alarmist and be restricted to such basic information as planned date of the application, the location and type of restricted use pesticide to be applied. It should in no way suggest an exposure will occur during the application;
6) Public education should provide contextual information that explains how California keeps the public safe.
California agriculture is willing to help create a more transparent system for use of certain pesticides. But more importantly, the public has a right to understand that they are protected by the most aggressive regulatory program in the world.
Renee Pinel is president & CEO of Western Plant Health Association. The Western Plant Health Association supports the safe use of pesticides that protect the environment and human health.