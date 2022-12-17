Joe Guzzardi Headshot.jpeg

Joe Guzzardi is a nationally syndicated newspaper columnist who writes about immigration and related social issues. He joined Progressives for Immigration Reform in 2018 as an analyst after a 10-year career directing media relations for Californians for Population Stabilization, where he also was a senior writing fellow. A native Californian, he now lives in Pennsylvania. Contact him at jguzzardi@pfirdc.org.

Dramatic footage taken recently that showed thousands of migrants crossing the Rio Grande River and walking into El Paso represents compelling evidence that the Biden administration’s immigration policy is out of control. A massive Border Patrol facility in El Paso erected to ensure immigrants were not detained outside in the elements has blown past its four-digit capacity. Hundreds of people were left to endure near-freezing temperatures, and to sleep on the street with small campfires their only warmth. Since Dec. 12, El Paso border patrol agents have interdicted more than 10,000 people, as per data city officials shared. 

But the videos tell only a portion of the current immigration muddle. The other part of federal immigration policy plays out behind the scene in the abyss of obscure immigration legislation that gets little media play even though all Americans, especially workers, are directly affected. 