The stories about the vandalism, resource damage and trash piling up in our national parks and public lands during the government shutdown are gut-wrenching. However, the damage done by Washington’s partisan gridlock doesn’t stop there and has serious implications for our public lands, wildlife and California’s outdoor recreation industry. The shutdown delayed movement of a key public lands package that is critical to ensuring public access, opportunity and resources to support our state and nation’s most iconic landscapes.
The public lands package has many important provisions to safeguard our precious public lands, including a section that would expand protection for wilderness and recreation in the California desert as well as designate 77 miles of our waterways as Wild and Scenic Rivers. In addition to these key legislative pieces, the package also includes permanent reauthorization of America’s most successful conservation and outdoor recreation program, the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
As one of the nation’s oldest conservation funds, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has funded California’s national parks, state and national forests, public beaches and local parks in nearly every community in the state. Over the last five decades, California has received $2.4 billion from the fund to expand, maintain and protect some of California’s most treasured places including Muir Woods, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite National Park and Point Reyes National Seashore. All of this comes with no cost to the taxpayer since funds come from existing offshore oil and gas royalties.
Unfortunately, this past September, Congress let the Land and Water Conservation Fund expire, meaning that over $250 million so far have been diverted away from conservation, improving access to public lands and beaches, supporting critical wildlife habitat and promoting outdoor recreation in our local communities. Expiration of this vital fund has also directly impacted our state as projects in the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the Pacific Crest Trail have been put on hold.
Failure to support the Land and Water Conservation Fund also jeopardizes the health of our state’s economy. California’s $92 billion outdoor recreation industry is an economic powerhouse — supporting 691,000 jobs and producing $6.2 billion annually in state and local tax revenue. Without the money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to maintain hiking and biking trails, create public access to public lands, protect historic sites and create new local parks, local jobs and our world class outdoor recreation opportunities will suffer. Kern County alone has seen dozens of grants over the last 50 years, supporting projects from playgrounds at Fruitvale Norris Park to Lake Ming and the Kern River County Park.
When so much seems to be broken in Washington, now is the time for Californians to make their voice heard by calling our congressional members and asking them to actively work to permanently reauthorize and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Now that the federal government is open through Feb. 15, our elected leaders need to get back to work by supporting commonsense bipartisan legislation like the Land and Water Conservation Fund. As Californians, we are fortunate to have Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in powerful positions. Now it is time that we ask these leaders to use this power to proactively work to support our public lands, wildlife and our economy by working with the Senate to fast-track the public lands package.
Beth Pratt is the California Regional Executive Director for the National Wildlife Federation and has worked in environmental leadership roles for almost thirty years. She can be reached at prattb@nwf.org.