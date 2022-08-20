Project Homekey, California’s answer to its homelessness troubles, came with great promises. But like many government plans before it, it’s fallen short, and isn’t likely to recover.

California’s homeless population exploded from about 114,000 in 2014 to more than 161,000 in 2020, the most recent year. Over the same period, homelessness in the rest of the U.S. fell from approximately 508,000 to 419,000. Somehow this happened as California’s economy expanded much faster than the economies of all other states — 28.8 percent growth vs. 17.6 percent.