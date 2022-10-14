As we mark Dwight Eisenhower's birthday today, let’s remember his greatest disappointment as president. In his farewell address in January, 1961 Eisenhower expressed his sadness that disarmament and a lasting peace had not been achieved. Eisenhower had made nuclear arms control and disarmament a mission during his presidency.

Eisenhower said, “I lay down my official responsibilities in this field with a definite sense of disappointment. As one who has witnessed the horror and the lingering sadness of war — as one who knows that another war could utterly destroy this civilization which has been so slowly and painfully built over thousands of years — I wish I could say tonight that a lasting peace is in sight.”