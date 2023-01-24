Senate-Gaines-Headshot (1).jpg

Retired Sen. Ted Gaines was elected to represent the Board of Equalization’s First District. He is a leading taxpayer advocate, defender of Proposition 13, and is committed to representation for nearly 10 million constituents in 30 counties of northern, eastern and southern California.

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states. This number is a “domestic net migration” figure, meaning that 343,000 more Americans moved out of California over those 12 months than moved here from other states.

Where are they going? The number-one net migration winner over that period was Florida, which gained around 319,000 residents from other states.