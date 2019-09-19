California businesses are licking their wounds from their latest setback in Sacramento. State legislators passed a bill last week that greatly curtails their use of independent contractors. But while the media and business community focus on this legislation's ramifications, the state's judicial branch quietly delivered businesses a rare labor victory.
Last week, the California Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling partially protecting businesses from costly civil lawsuits filed under the state's Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) over employee back pay.
The ruling curtails PAGA, which has been a major thorn in the side of state businesses, including those in Kern County which have been among the hardest hit. Now it's time for the courts or state lawmakers to ride this judicial momentum to take further steps to reform the law to limit its damage to state businesses.
Passed in 2003, PAGA deputizes employees to enforce state labor law by filing suit against employers who have run afoul of the state's 1,100-page labor code. In return for acting as an extension of the state's labor enforcement bureaucracy, these "private attorneys general" are entitled 25 percent of any lawsuit proceeds. Their actual windfall is far smaller, however, because attorneys eat much of the payouts in legal fees. Last year, for instance, Uber settled a PAGA claim for $7.75 million; the lawyers took home $2.23 million, leaving just $1.08 for each driver.
California businesses have been hit with roughly 5,000 of these PAGA suits annually over the past few years and about 35,000 since the law took effect. Roughly 200 Bakersfield businesses have been targeted. These suits, which have become the specialty of some bounty-hunter law firms, have decimated and even bankrupted some state businesses.
A 23ABC investigation in 2016 highlighted how PAGA complaints are "killing Kern County businesses," with multi-million-dollar lawsuits filed over frivolous complaints such as incomplete dates on paystubs. "[PAGA] lawsuits have cost jobs or forced the business to permanently close. Others have filed bankruptcy, laid-off workers or even taken their businesses and jobs... to Texas."
Massive PAGA settlement claims have spurred a PAGA underground economy of consultants who help the trial attorneys find plaintiffs in return for a piece of the action. These PAGA profiteers head operations such as ClassActionPlaintiffFinder.com, which is co-managed by Don McCall, who ironically also runs LocalClicksPro.com, an internet marketing agency in Bakersfield that helps small businesses advertise.
No one disagrees that the handful of bad businesses, which commit wage theft, employee harassment, or safety violations, should be punished. But six or seven-figure settlements for good faith or clerical abridgments of the state's labor code are disproportionate at best and unconstitutional at worst.
The Supreme Court's ruling not only reduces the size of PAGA lawsuits but also will likely reduce their frequency because plaintiff attorneys will have less incentive to pursue these less lucrative claims. This decision will create an additional ethical issue for plaintiff’s lawyers because their individual clients should be told that they may be better served pursuing an individual claim for back wages through other existing statutes rather than taking part in a PAGA suit.
Unfortunately, businesses are still exposed to PAGA lawsuits from the fixed penalty provision, which starts at $50 per pay period and ramps up with repeated violations. These multiplied civil penalties often represent a larger part of the financial threat of a PAGA suit than the back wages component. So the threat of a PAGA complaint with crushing financial implications remains.
My organization, the California Business and Industrial Alliance, is seeking further PAGA relief from the state judiciary. We have filed a lawsuit against the state over the constitutionality of PAGA.
State lawmakers could use the Supreme Court's decision as a teachable moment to provide further fixes to PAGA and make our lawsuit a moot point. But by now, California businesses know better than to put their faith in the state's legislative branch. Fortunately, the judiciary has offered us new hope.
Tom Manzo is the founder of the California Business and Industrial Alliance and the president of Timely Prefinished Steel Door Frames in Los Angeles.