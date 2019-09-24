California has an abundant network of farm-fresh produce, yet millions of Californians are food-insecure every day. Even with this tremendous need for food access, California produce goes unsold.
The combination of food waste and food insecurity may seem counterintuitive, but they are very real burdens on the livelihoods and health of many people. Vulnerable Californians suffer the negative health effects of malnutrition, while farmers suffer financial consequences when people cannot afford to purchase their products.
Through a recent expansion of the CalFresh program (also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), California is making it easier for food-insecure people to access fresh, local food. As of June 1, recipients of Supplemental Security Income/Supplemental Security Payment (SSI/SSP) are now eligible to apply for CalFresh without any changes to their current SSI/SSP benefits.
This expansion of CalFresh will be a game-changer, not only for older adults and people with disabilities, but for farming, grocery and food vendor communities as well. It helps to further bridge the gap between food insecurity and food waste.
During my tenure as secretary of agriculture, food access was a top priority, and I always cited CalFresh Food as an essential component in addressing that priority. The spectrum of people who need access to food is far too large. Expanding programs such as CalFresh can make a huge impact in the lives of multiple people.
CalFresh Food benefits can also be used at farmers’ markets, where customers can spend benefits on a dollar for dollar basis to buy healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables. Clients may also utilize the Market Match program at participating farmers’ markets, doubling their CalFresh Food benefit dollars spent, for a match up to $20 worth of produce. Some farmers’ markets even offer “Senior Farmers’ Market” coupons to help older adults buy additional produce.
As a farmer, I know that it’s one thing to be able to grow food but taking that food successfully to market is just as important. That’s why the CalFresh Food program is a true win/win for California.
By expanding this network of potential customers, vulnerable populations are empowered to consume healthy, nutritious food. These benefits are an investment in individual human beings and thus the whole community. Health and nutrition, just like seeds in the ground, are the way to grow a happy, healthy and successful California.
I encourage Californians who are receiving SSI/SSP benefits to apply for CalFresh Food benefits. If you do qualify, make the effort; give yourself the opportunity to improve your health and quality of life. We all have a responsibility to support one another, but we also need to help ourselves.
If you receive SSI/SSP benefits and find yourself in need of food assistance, and do not currently receive CalFresh Food benefits, reach out. This program can potentially make a real difference for your life, your family and community. It’s easy to apply through the “Click, Call, Come-In” campaign. You can click http://www.GetCalFresh.org, call 1-877-847-3663 or come in to a local county social services office.
A.G. Kawamura served as secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture from 2003 to 2010.