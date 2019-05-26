I see Mitt Romney is in rare form again trying to be the big mouth in the Republic party. He is trying to be the top mouthpiece for his party. A bad choice. He couldn't even debate Obama on TV in his bid for president against Obama. He is all mouth with lies he can't verify, so he is attacking the president, to look good to the American people.
If he does not want to be in the Republican party I suggest he join the Democratic party. I would love to see him join the DNC. He is a disgrace to the Republican party and his big mouth proves he has to go. Good riddance Mitt Romney.
