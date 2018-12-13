For 50 years the Land and Water Conservation Fund has played a pivotal role protecting treasured landscapes, building local parks for families and funding the development of trails, bikeways, sports fields and playgrounds. These critical investments have improved the quality of life and the enjoyment of the outdoors for all residents of the Central Valley.
That is why it so important that this year we ask our region’s representatives, Rep. Devin Nunes and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to re-authorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund. House Resolution 502, which already enjoys widespread bipartisan support, including almost 50 Republican members of Congress, should be included in this year’s budget re-authorization vote before the end of year.
Boating, hiking, bicycling, camping, fishing and hunting are a powerful economic development engine in our region and beyond, creating jobs in the outdoor recreation economy and jobs in boosting retail sales, hospitality, food service and other tourism related areas employment.
Nationally, outdoor recreation is an $887 billion industry, creating 7.6 million jobs. In California, outdoor recreation accounts for almost 700,000 jobs and $92 billion in consumer spending. Around $1.57 billion of that spending is in California’s 23rd Congressional District.
Whether these jobs are in manufacturing gear, restoring natural resources or retail and hospitality, these are important jobs that cannot be exported overseas or out of state. These are jobs that won’t be outsourced or downsized. Additionally, people drawn to our public lands and amenities help grow other industries like financial services, real estate and construction.
All of this activity and spending not only creates jobs, but also generates local sales and uses taxes from outside our region to fund our critical government services. This is money coming into our region that helps cover needed services so our local residents won’t have to.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is good for our health and wellbeing, yes, but all of the data shows it is very good for the economy.
Congressman McCarthy could provide real leadership and give our economy a needed shot in the arm by supporting re-authorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Please give his office a call at (661) 327-3611 and let them know you support the bill.
Sopac McCarthy Mulholland is president and CEO of Sequoia Riverlands Trust and serves on the Tejon Ranch Conservancy Board of Directors.