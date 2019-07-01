To Whom It May Concern:
I am a 99 year old lady who has been a parishioner of St. Francis church for 90 years. I'm writing this note to you of Monsignor Craig Harrison, he is one of the reasons I'm still here.
I am all alone, my family have all passed away. There was a time that I had fallen ill and I was in a bad situation. I did not know who to turn to for help.
Monsignor Craig Harrison came to my rescue. He made sure that I was able to feel healthy again after being sent to Health South for rehabilitation. He also had my house cleaned, sanitized and put to order a livable place.
For Thanksgiving he would have me go to his home to celebrate. In the 90 years that I attended St. Francis Church, there has been no other priest who has treated me with so much caring kindness and understanding. I just wanted to share how much he means to me.
Mary Banducci
330-2257