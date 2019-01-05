Never in my lifetime has the ship of state been in such danger. Do we have a mad man in charge at the helm looking out for Russian interests rather than America’s best interest, or is he a crony for any number of foreign countries in which he wishes to cash in on large deals? Or is it both? The answer is unclear, but the evidence is not opaque as it is easily seen as it slowly comes into view and it is un-American no matter what the answer might be. How will we, as a nation, steer clear of what the future will bring?
From the very beginning of his term he started with false statements that have now ballooned to over 7,546. We are now numb to these falsehoods and no one really reacts to the endless barrage. These statements mislead the gullible among us and make our nation unstable. This verbiage is not normal coming from our country’s leader.
Also from the very beginning he has hopped in bed with our enemies and alienated our friends, such as Canada, UK and most of Europe, as he badgered NATO. NATO, the alliance that has kept the world and America safe and secure since the second World War. Let us all hope that all the agreements he has crashed are not beyond repair. Whoever succeeds him will have a long row to hoe to get our nation’s status back to normal in the world order. Pray that it is not too late.
Economically, he has brought us to the precipice looking down into the chasm after his attacks on free trade agreements with most of the world with no understanding that trade is a two way street and that imposing tariffs begets tariffs in return. Farm products were hit the hardest. Recently we had the one day stock market crash which was the third most severe crash in history.
Most recently he has forced a government shutdown as he tries to secure funds for a hysterical vision he has of a southern border wall. Experts have stated that this would be of no use in stopping immigrants, but as usual he does not listen. To further his irrational goal, he is now threatening to close the entire border with Mexico, a trade move that experts have said would throw us and the world into a global recession.
In the Middle East, he has also made another irrational move without thinking: pulling our limited number of troops out of Syria who provided air support for Kurdish forces who were fighting with us against the last vestiges of ISIS in eastern Syria. This move helps only Russia, Iran and the Syrian Dictator. America will abandon its Kurdish allies, something America has never done before, and what does that say to other allies? Will allies continue to stand with us?
The instability in the administration has been tremendous with massive administrative departures at all levels from the cabinet level to lower echelons. They all do have one thing in common as they all no longer wish to be associated with the Trump Administration.
During the last year the question has become how chaotic are things now in the White House? Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis submitted his resignation after Trump abruptly decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, disregarding his advice that the move would worsen problems in the region. It is now chaotic, but unfortunately, it can get even more chaotic. For America’s sake let us live in the hope that it does not!
Prior to Mattis, John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, another person who kept the president somewhat in line, departed. Kelly described his job as “bone crushing” and his accomplishments are best described as “what President Trump did not do.”
It is now clear that our leader functions either for his personal business interests or for Russia. We do have a mad man at the helm and he is steering our ship of state toward the rocky shoals ahead. One area we hear applause and laughter from is Russia. The more chaotic our country becomes, the louder the applause and laughter.
America deserves better than this, just think of the service members who have given their lives for the principles that America stands for strongly. The time is now for us all to stand up in unison and demand an end to this fiasco and the immediate removal of this leader by contacting your representatives. Your bully pulpit is as close as your computer and phone.
Ken McCalip is a north Santa Barbara County native who holds bachelor and doctorate degrees in history, cultural geography and law from various California universities. He can be reached at kennethmccalip@yahoo.com