On Thanksgiving, I wish I were back at 830 Ohio St., a tiny house in an old section of an old Inland Empire city, Redlands.
When I was a kid, 50 or more of my relatives would somehow squeeze into the 1,000-square-foot home, which had one bathroom, one decent bedroom and a small alcove behind the kitchen. It was so close to Interstate 10 that passing trucks seemed to shake the house.
But it held a profound significance for my mother’s family. This was the only house that my great-grandmother, Linnie Humphrey, ever owned.
Recently I went back to the house, as part of a quest for a more intimate understanding of how California housing is changing and aging. I was especially curious whether Linnie’s modest house could still accommodate a California dream.
In Redlands, I would learn about the depths of Californians’ housing endurance, and the toll that the decay of older houses can take on poor families.
During the Dust Bowl, Linnie and her young family abandoned Okemah, Oklahoma, for San Bernardino County, where she and her husband worked in the packing houses and rented a modest company-owned house in an East Highlands section called the Green Row.
But by the 1960s, the citrus business was dying. So she and my great-grandfather Bull Humphrey took out a mortgage to buy 830 Ohio, a few blocks from their Baptist church and her new job as a cleaning lady at the University of Redlands. The house was already pretty worn; public records suggest it was built in 1932.
The family sold the place after she died in 1995 for $62,500. The new owner kept it up, but then the Great Recession hit the neighborhood hard. By 2009, many local homeowners either lost or sold their houses.
But in California, one person’s bust is another’s boon.
A chiropractor and real estate investor named A.B. “Barry” Lee bought several properties cheaply, among them 830 Ohio St.
Lee, a Redlands native now in his 90s, told me his chiropractic work didn’t provide enough to support his family. So he built his Redlands real estate empire—he says he has 48 rental homes—following the classic 1920s financial book, “The Richest Man in Babylon,” whose author George Clason wrote, “Money is the medium by which earthly success is measured.” He also says his intentions are charitable: he hands out food in the neighborhood, takes in tenants with alcohol and drug problems and provides homes for a local church.
Dr. Lee’s purchases, concentrated in a few blocks, helped shift the neighborhood from a place of homeowners to a center of renters, reflecting a broader change in California. Between 2006 and 2014, the number of owner-occupied units in the state fell by a quarter-million, while the number of renter-occupied units increased by 850,000. Home ownership statewide dropped to its lowest rate since 1944.
I twice visited the current tenants: a married couple, Louis and Destiny Moore Hernandez, and their two sons, 12 and 5, who sleep in that tiny alcove behind the kitchen. Destiny pulls out a thick stack of photos showing rat and roach infestations, and records showing her exchanges with Lee and the Gas Company over a persistent leak.
“It feels like the house is going to fall apart,” says Destiny.
Lee says the family are good tenants who push him to fix things; too many tenants never report damage, he adds. The family appreciates Lee dropping the rent from $950 to $750 because of the house’s deficiencies.
But that doesn’t solve the real problem: how much we still need our failing older houses in California. While 830 Ohio is part of Lee’s earthly success, it is even more precious to the Hernandez family.
Louis, 54, a former prizefighter, and Destiny, 36, both subsist on $689 monthly disability checks; so the $750 rent consumes more than half of their income. When I ask them about their dreams, they say that the house, for all its problems, holds the promise of some stability so their boys can grow and achieve their dreams.
“We could be worse. We’re all together as a family,” Destiny says. “And we’re not on the street.”
But the Hernandez family is at risk of displacement. On the other side of Interstate 10 is Redlands’ expanding downtown. In time, redevelopment may come, and 830 Ohio St. may be no more.
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square. This is an excerpt from a longer essay.