Let’s not rejoice at Manuel Real’s death. But his passing offers some good news: California’s most troublesome federal judge is off the bench.
While federal judges are appointed for life, the fact that it required death to retire Real is a scandal that survives him. The 53-year career of Real—the nation’s longest-serving active judge—offers ugly lessons about the character, impunity and impotence of our leaders.
If those first two paragraphs seem harsh, it may be because you read the ludicrously glowing obituaries following Real’s death this summer. The New York Times, L.A. Times, Associated Press and legal publications portrayed his career as that of a judicial giant. Appointed to the bench by LBJ in 1966, Real courageously ordered the desegregation of Pasadena schools in the early ’70s and blocked President Trump’s efforts to strip funds from local police departments that don’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
“A towering legal figure,” the L.A. Times called him. Stories approvingly quoted a statement from Central District of California Chief Judge Virginia A. Phillips calling Real the court’s “heart and soul” and adding, “His legacy of public service is an inspiration beyond compare.”
Real’s record is incomparable, but let’s pray it’s not an inspiration.
What the obituaries missed was Real’s routinely awful treatment of people in his courtroom and a decision-making style so rushed and lawless that he was routinely reversed by higher courts. In 2006, Congress even held a hearing about impeaching him.
I’m from Pasadena, and I’ve known Real’s name since I was a kid, given his heroic role in the desegregation case. So it was a shock when, as an L.A. Times journalist, I covered hearings in his courtroom. I have never seen a judge as tyrannical as Real. He’s the only judge to ever threaten me with contempt. For what? I still don’t know. I was quietly sitting, taking notes.
Real sometimes justified his behavior in the name of speed and efficiency. But his behavior encouraged disrespect for the law. He prevented jurors from taking notes or having courtroom testimony read back to them. He often yelled or cut off questioning of witnesses in nonsensical ways.
When challenged, he repeated a bizarre mantra: “Counsel, this is not Burger King! In this courtroom, we do it my way!”
Real “created a courtroom of terror,” attorney Victor Sherman once told the L.A. Times.
“I’m sorry, but he acts like a 5-year-old with power,” attorney Harland Braun once told The Nation.
That Real was a menace was no secret, but no one could knock him off the bench. Not his fellow judges, who witnessed his difficult tenure as the central district’s chief judge. Not the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges who repeatedly reversed him (in two-thirds of major cases) and frequently removed him from cases during which he ignored their orders.
Real survived his own mismanagement of the assets of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos. And he wasn’t even kicked off the bench after his lawless 2000 takeover of a bankruptcy case involving a woman whose probation he personally oversaw. A U.S. Supreme Court commission on judicial misconduct would later cite the episode as a failure of accountability. But federal judges police their own, and Real escaped with a reprimand. Appallingly, in his later years, other judges even honored him.
Real was unrepentant. In one of several LA Times stories about his misconduct, Real said: “The best thing about being a judge is the nature of the service you think you’re rendering. The worst thing, probably, is the inability to come down off the bench and punch somebody in the nose.”
So why did Manuel Real get the generous judgment in death that he denied others in court?
Part of it is the human reluctance to criticize the deceased. Real also could be charming and public-spirited outside court; a school is named for him in Riverside County, where he helped establish a school district.
But there are other, more troubling explanations. First, in these politicized times, we have the bad habit of conflating ideology—Real was a liberal—with character. Second, the American system provides no practical way to remove people who violate norms and abuse power, be they federal judges or—as today’s news demonstrates—president of the United States.
Even after his death, those who know better won’t challenge Real. If you’re expecting judges to protect us from tyrants, you’ll be disappointed.
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.