Thank you, Texas, for taking Elon Musk off our hands.
It may seem strange for California to not care as the world’s fourth-richest person relocates from L.A. to Austin. But we’re sanguine for two reasons: We recognize the hazards of living amongst the very rich, and we know this billionaire better than you. So with our thanks for providing refuge for the SpaceX and Tesla chief comes this advice: Watch your back, Texas, because Mr. Musk will mess with you.
Musk’s exit is different from other California-to-Texas moves, about which we feel less good. The departures of company headquarters — Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, McKesson, most recently — cost us high-wage jobs, and reflect real problems with our costs, regulations and governance. Even worse, younger working-class Californians often leave for the cheaper housing and better schools of suburban Dallas and Houston.
But Musk’s exit is entirely different. While many people leave California because they can’t afford it anymore, Musk is leaving because Californians finally figured out we couldn’t afford him.
Musk may be worth more than $100 billion, but he is even richer in hypocrisy and ingratitude. He cultivated the image of the lone, self-made innovator, when he was actually California’s biggest welfare case since the railroad barons. Musk’s three signature companies — SpaceX, Tesla and SolarCity — are built on billions of dollars in government contracts, subsidies and other largesse. The federal government provided much of this, but California has showered him with money, and provided regulations that subsidize the electric cars and solar panels his companies sell.
Yet California’s support did not make Musk a good citizen of our state. Musk compromised worker safety at Tesla’s Fremont plant, flouted securities laws and sabotaged unionization of his employees. Musk has become California’s Frankenstein; the monster we created has turned against us.
Even after taking so much government money, he routinely blasts our funding of safety net programs. Even after benefiting from our environmental regulations, he accuses California of over-regulating. And when the pandemic hit, his behavior toward California turned unforgivably cruel.
He railed against the federal economic relief packages that millions of Californians needed—while benefiting from those same packages. He accused California, in pursuing COVID-19 restrictions, of fascism and authoritarianism, while he exchanged friendly messages with the California-hating authoritarian in the White House.
Then Musk defied stay-at-home orders to reopen the Tesla factory in Fremont, which may have produced a COVID-19 outbreak there. Unbowed, Musk threatened to leave for Texas, where SpaceX already had two facilities. This fall, he carried out the threat.
On his way out, he broke all world records for chutzpah. He claimed California doesn’t support innovation, despite all the backing he got from the state. He portrayed his departure as a righteous protest against COVID-19-inspired infringements on freedom, never mentioning Texas’ lack of income taxes and recent increases in his compensation package. He even had the pot-calls-you-the-kettle gall to accuse California of being “entitled.”
But his brash brand of blame-shifting seems perfect for you, Texas. The state that asked the Supreme Court to cancel millions of other states’ votes — while demanding its presidential choice be ratified — is a fitting home for a billionaire who calls for denying others the government assistance that made him rich.
But don’t be surprised when he betrays you. The Texas communities subsidizing his businesses should know that he often falls shorts on promised job numbers. Neighbors of the SpaceX facility in South Texas already are complaining about community impacts. And a few editorialists have noticed that Texas just welcomed America’s corporate welfare king.
When you point out Musk’s failed promises, he lashes out, And, Texas, you offer Twitter-friendly targets: your political class, your oil-and-gas, and your failure to legalize cannabis.
SpaceX and Tesla headquarters will remain in California — for now. But if Musk decides to take them with him, it might merely be a short-term blow. If government support dries up, or if Musk gets in deeper trouble with the law, those companies could become houses of cards. And, Texas would have to handle the human and corporate carnage of the eventual Musk meltdown.
Lone Star leaders often warn against the influx of all things California. But, Texas, you don’t seem worried — yet — about Musk and his companies.
California, meanwhile, has only one new reason to worry: that, much like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 in recent testing, Musk will attempt to return to us and end up in flames.
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.