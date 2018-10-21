Salinas, California, and Yuma, Arizona, are 485 miles apart by plane and 600 by car.
But no two cities in the West are closer.
Salinas, a city of 157,000 in Monterey County, and Yuma, a city of 95,000 on the California border, are bound by two unstoppable forces: salad and consumer expectation. We expect to have fresh salads on our tables year-round. And in October, the two cities begin the arduous process of making that possible. It goes by a deceptively simple name: Transition.
Transition happens twice a year. Over fall weekends, major lettuce and vegetable growers and processors in Salinas literally pack up and move their entire operations — workers, supervisors and multimillion-dollar processing facilities — to Yuma. In early spring, they reverse the process, returning from Yuma to Salinas.
The reasons are climatic. Salinas has California’s best weather in the spring and summer, but, as native son John Steinbeck noted, “the high gray-flannel fog of winter” can “close off the Salinas Valley…from all the rest of the world.” Yuma, meanwhile, is officially the sunniest populated place in the United States. So, to assure its official status as “Salad Bowl of the World,” Salinas requires four months of assistance annually from Yuma, the “Winter Fresh Vegetable Capital of the United States.”
But Transition has costs. These start with the logistical challenges of rapidly relocating entire operations in just three days. One grower required a convoy of 125 trucks last year to make the trip.
The Salinas-Yuma Transition has grown over decades through consolidation, as other lettuce districts in California were developed or shifted to other crops. One of the last remaining such districts, in Huron in Fresno County, is still a side-trip for growers, who stop for a few weeks of harvesting lettuce on their way to Yuma.
The Arizona city is a longtime California partner; Yuma was a major entry point for migrants to California, from the Gold Rush to the Dust Bowl. The area has been an agricultural marvel since the 1912 completion of a massive irrigation tunnel under the Colorado River.
Transition has been an occasional suspect in food contamination; a commission investigating the E. coli found in romaine lettuce from Yuma this year has questioned why such cases appear more likely to happen late in seasons, near Transition. But the biggest costs of Transition lie in the adjustments both cities make as people and economic activity depart and arrive each year.
Right now, Salinas people can look forward to the lighter traffic of winter. “It becomes a lot easier to make a left turn on Abbott Street,” says former Mayor Dennis Donohue. The city’s airport, though, gets busier, as Salinas-based growers use small planes to commute to Yuma during the week. Salinas teachers say that some students struggle in the winter when farmworker parents head off to Yuma, leaving them with other relatives.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says his residents are accustomed to streets that brim with agricultural equipment as Transition unpacks in his city. In addition to the 40,000 people who show up for farm work, Yuma gets another 100,000 visitors to its charming downtown and riverfront recreation. The city’s challenge is accommodating this seasonal population growth. Nicholls says the reconstruction of an Interstate 8 interchange in Yuma has been paused for six months so that it doesn’t slow down agriculture-related traffic.
After decades of Transition, Yuma is becoming less of a little brother in the Salinas relationship. Yuma’s growing season has gotten longer, and companies are expanding facilities there. Yuma also has become more appealing to workers because Salinas housing is miserably expensive, with workers squeezing into shared apartments or living in trailers. Now many farmworkers make their residence in Yuma, which produces affordable starter homes.
Salinas and Yuma are similar in profile: poorer cities in beautiful settings, with young, majority-Latino populations. But for all the ways that salad shrinks the geography and blurs the line between California and Arizona, there have been few formal collaborations between Salinas and Yuma outside agriculture .
Civic leaders in both places say cultural and educational exchanges would make sense. But when is there time? Both cities are too busy meeting the never-ending consumer demand—and trying to provide for those who work so we might eat.
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.