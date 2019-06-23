Most Californians agree that housing is the state’s biggest crisis. But our leaders can’t reach a consensus on how best to address it. And few of us want to be the first to try out a new housing strategy; we fear new approaches will disrupt our lives.
What California needs then is a housing laboratory, an experimental set- up for new housing concepts. But labs need lab rats. Since no one will volunteer, I modestly suggest an influential subset of Californians as our guinea pigs: the 120 members of the state legislature, and their staffers.
Who better to represent us in determining our housing future than our representatives?
Just imagine if we required lawmakers to live their own ideas, before applying them to us.
State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco is certain Californians need the power to override local zoning to produce taller, denser housing in transit corridors. So why not require Sen. Wiener to move his family, his staffers and the co-sponsors of his housing legislation, SB 50, into the tallest apartment building that can be found along a transit corridor in Sacramento? Also, bar Wiener’s team from driving so they can rely on unreliable bus service, as many Californians do.
We can conduct a similar experiment on homeless housing by letting legislative supporters live in it. And since governments are slow to build such housing, lawmakers should sleep on the Capitol grounds until new units are actually constructed.
Lawmakers have done little to reduce the costs of building housing, so why not have them try out new forms of cheaper housing, like modular or pre-fab units? I’d love to see State Sen. Jim Beall of San Jose, a leader on housing issues, squeeze into one of those 300-square-foot micro-homes touted in the Bay Area. Beall is among many California politicians who propose spending big money to produce very small numbers of conventional affordable units, at high prices. Maybe these pols could get behind more and cheaper housing if they lived in tiny places.
The same logic should apply to “granny flats,” or accessory dwelling units, which the state has encouraged homeowners to build. Any lawmakers who own homes should be required to add granny flats, and learn how local governments stop people from building them, or add regulations that jack up the costs. The legislator-homeowners also should pay their own construction workers the very high prevailing wages that they demand of other home builders.
By the same token, all lawmakers who are landlords—at least 25 percent of the members of the legislature, according to CALMatters—should be made to follow the rent control regulations many Democrats are now pushing.
And there may be no better learning experience in housing than having your home taken by the state by eminent domain. So each year—for their own edification—5 percent of the legislature (or six out of the 120 lawmakers) should have their home condemned. Then they can deal with legal headaches, and the years-long waits for compensation.
Learning doesn’t just have to come from loss. The “Yes in My Backyard” legislators, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, keep calling for a “Marshall Plan” for 3.5 million new homes. I think that’s great, but all that construction causes headaches, so why not require Newsom to live wherever housing construction is moving at the fastest pace, so he can feel the impacts of a housing rush firsthand?
Now, any grand experiment requires a control group. Some housing deniers—legislators who oppose virtually all efforts to address the crisis—should be forced to move in with relatives or to live at least an hour away from their offices. When State Sen. Anthony Portantino, who blocked this year’s most ambitious housing bill, works in Sacramento, he should have to stay in Vacaville or Stockton and drive himself the 50 miles to the Capitol along busy freeways.
Some lawmakers and staffers will want taxpayers to help subsidize their experiences in housing reality. Indeed, it should be a requirement that at least half of all lawmakers’ income gets devoted to housing, leaving them poorer when it comes to meeting other needs, like most Californians.
Would feeling the housing pain firsthand really inspire lawmakers to find consensus and take action? I hope so. But even if it doesn’t, at least those failing to address the crisis would be suffering along with us
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.