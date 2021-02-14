If California is lucky, our energy future could look like a small town in the rural Salinas Valley.
The town in question is Gonzales, the California municipal version of “The Little Engine That Could.” Its small, working-class population of just 9,000 has ingeniously solved tricky problems, from broadband to health care access to child development.
Now Gonzales is tackling one of our state’s most stubborn challenges: how to develop local sources of cleaner, cheaper and more reliable power as our aging energy grid falters.
Tiny Gonzales’ solution? Creating the largest multi-customer microgrid in California. In essence, Gonzales is building its own electricity island to guarantee uninterrupted access for the agricultural and industrial businesses that provide the tax base to support its ambitious local programs.
The idea of microgrids — local power grids that can be separate or connected to the larger grid — is not new. In California, they are seen as tools to make electricity service more resilient and to better integrate renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, with the power grid. But
tfforts to establish microgrids face complex obstacles, from scarce financing, to regulatory barriers, to opposition from utilities.
What distinguishes Gonzales is how the town is bringing together different entities — a technologically advanced microgrid developer with financing heft, agricultural businesses and a new municipal energy authority — to surmount those obstacles.
For a small place, it’s a giant project. At $70 million, it’s by far the most expensive public works project in the city’s history, dwarfing a $5 million street re-do. But if the microgrid gets online successfully next year, Gonzales could provide a model for other California communities, especially those in outlying areas poorly served by the existing grid.
“People want to see if we can pull it off,” says Rene Mendez, Gonzales’ longtime city manager.
The problems that drove Gonzales to build a microgrid are familiar across California. The poor reliability of our current grid poses serious problems for companies that depend on steady power for advanced technology — like the refrigeration used by the food producers in the Gonzales Agricultural Industrial Park. PG&E, the investor-owned utility servicing Gonzales and much of Northern and Central California, is so far behind in maintaining the existing grid that many communities can’t get the upgrades necessary for growth. It could take three years for PG&E to update its energy infrastructure in Gonzales to serve new industrial facilities that might move to town.
And PG&E’s use of regional power shutoffs to prevent fires has made finding local power sources that won’t shut down even more urgent. During one 2019 shut-off, Gonzales lost power for two days, resulting in multimillion-dollar losses for local employers.
After failing to convince PG&E to upgrade its Gonzales infrastructure, the city created a plan in 2017 to produce local electricity. In 2018 Gonzales, formed a municipal energy authority that could enlist private financing and overcome some regulatory blocks.
Last fall, Gonzales agreed to work with Salinas-based microgrid developer Concentric Power to design, build, own, operate and maintain the new microgrid. Concentric will also fund most of the project’s $70 million price tag, earning back its money over 30 years by selling power on a wholesale basis to the city’s new utility. The new Gonzales Electric Authority will contribute about $10 million. The municipal utility will sell the power — at retail rates lower than PG&E’s.
About 80 percent of the power will come from renewables and about 20 percent from natural gas (which could eventually come from a renewable gas facility).
Effectively, Gonzales is betting that its new microgrid won’t just keep existing food processors in town, but also will make it easier to attract other companies, strengthening the tax base that supports its civic innovation.
“This is a community scale microgrid business model that hasn’t existed in the past,” says Salinas native Brian Curtis, the CEO-founder of Concentric Power. “It’s going to be a watershed project for the state.”
In recent years, California has funded microgrid pilots — from the Blue Lake Rancheria tribal land in the north to Borrego Springs in San Diego County — but it has yet to create a regulatory structure to incentivize more localities to produce more microgrids.
By building its own microgrid, Gonzales is refusing to wait for the rest of California to get its act together. In so doing, one of our state’s smallest towns is, once again, setting a very big example.
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.