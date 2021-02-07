Pick a side, Californians. Will you elevate with Encino or roll with Reseda?
You may not know these two neighborhoods, which border each other in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. But if you’re a Californian, you should be familiar with the divide they represent — between those of us who live in the hills (or aspire to) and those of us who occupy the flatter precincts (and love them).
You don’t hear much about this hillsiders vs. flatlanders dynamic. We prefer obsessing about our big, polarizing divisions over politics, race or gender. And when we discuss geographic fault lines, we talk about north and south, or coastal counties and inland regions.
But the most intimate and important divides often lie within our hometowns, not between them. In California — an uneven place of mountains and valleys — our communities often perch on slopes, putting hillsiders and flatlanders in close proximity, but somehow still in different worlds.
In most places, the hill people have more money, more privacy and more power. The richest and most powerful Californians often make their homes in places whose very names broadcast their elevated status — Los Altos Hills, Beverly Hills. In California, our socioeconomic betters literally look down on us.
I found myself thinking about the hills-flatlands divide anew while watching the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” which brings the characters from the 1980s “Karate Kid” films into California’s twisted present.
Almost everything has changed in the 30-plus years between the old films and new series: The San Fernando Valley, where these stories are set, is more inclusive, and bullying — the central concern of these entertainments — has migrated online. But what remains unchanged is the line between the lovely hills of Encino, and the rougher precincts of Reseda’s flatlands.
Back in 1984, when the “Karate Kid” premiered, the main character, Daniel Larusso, lived in a shabby Reseda apartment and was bullied by rich Encino kids, including karate rival Johnny Lawrence. In “Cobra Kai,” the characters have crisscrossed the hill-flatlands line. Daniel, a car dealer, owns an Encino mansion, while Johnny, a drunk and a handyman, lives alone in a dark Reseda flat.
“Cobra Kai,” while shot in Atlanta, reflects Encino-Reseda some realities. Encino, population 44,000, is wealthier (median income $85,000), whiter (80 percent), older (average age 42) and less dense than the city of Los Angeles, of which it is a part of. Reseda, also in the city, is average in wealth (median income $60,000), younger (average 32) and more diverse (with a slight Latino majority). It has twice the population density of Encino (and a COVID-infection rate twice as high).
There is a political divide, too. Encino is in a city council district that includes Bel Air and other hyper-rich basin neighborhoods. Reseda is in a Valley-only council district that includes Canoga Park and Winnetka.
Reseda is lucky to have separate representation. Many California cities elect council members “at large,” meaning they could come from anywhere in town and represent the entire city — a setup that has led to overrepresentation of wealthier hill people. That’s one reason why lawyers have pressured cities to switch to district elections, so that no neighborhood can produce all the elected officials.
There’s other good news for us flatlanders, all across the state. With California’s hill communities controlled by NIMBYs, our flatland neighborhoods are more dynamic, and thus more likely to support new housing, new entertainment and new transit options (Yes, our, I’m a proud flatlander, afraid of hillside houses ever since Mel Gibson literally pulled a mansion off the Hollywood Hills in “Lethal Weapon 2”).
Reseda Rising, a $100 million-plus investment project spearheaded by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, is transforming the long-neglected Sherman Way corridor; plans include a skating rink, new park and the restoration of the Reseda Theater (which appears in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film “Boogie Nights”).
Driving around the two neighborhoods recently, I didn’t see any kids doing karate, but I couldn’t miss the contrast. Encino was quiet, its older people sequestered in their homes, while younger Reseda was bustling. While enjoying delicious La Michoacana Mexican Ice Cream, I walked down Victory Boulevard — the border between the two neighborhoods — and noticed a traffic wall on Encino’s side of the street.
I understand why some Californians prefer the relative emptiness of our state’s Encinos, especially in the pandemic. But once we’ve controlled COVID, California’s Resedas should recover and grow. They’re more walkable and affordable places, where it’s easier to meet new friends, even if you don’t know karate.
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.