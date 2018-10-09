Last year, California lawmakers came together to enact bipartisan legislation, Assembly Bill 398, to combat climate change while protecting consumers and businesses from excessive costs. Striking that balance is crucial for minimizing the regulatory costs that will impact California’s farmers as well as the grocers, restaurants and consumers paying to put food on the table.
But now that AB 398 has been locked into law, the board in charge of implementing it, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), is ignoring the agreement that AB 398 was based on. Instead of containing costs, CARB is proposing regulations that will cause soaring price increases on gasoline, diesel, electricity and other necessities – without any mechanisms in place to adequately contain the costs. As a result, CARB’s proposal promises to make your food more expensive, along with countless other necessities that require energy to produce.
AB 398 extends the life of a program called cap-and-trade, which lowers carbon emissions by requiring businesses to buy permits for the right to emit carbon (also called “allowances”). Companies must buy one allowance for each ton of carbon they emit. This approach is considered business-friendly and flexible because regulated businesses can buy and sell allowances.
But the price of these allowances can fluctuate dramatically as the total allowances available for trading declines over time. Studies show increasing prices will translate into growing costs for consumers and depressed wages for workers as companies are forced to pay ever-growing prices just to stay in business.
Farms are particularly vulnerable to rising energy costs. Farming can require a lot of energy and California farms already pay some of the highest utility rates in the country, 86 percent above the national average. Farming equipment and shipping also rely heavily on gasoline and diesel, which are also becoming more expensive in California. All of these costs are factored into the prices you pay at the grocery store, restaurants and anywhere else you buy California-grown food. If you increase just one of these costs, you increase the price of food.
CARB’s own experts have found cap-and-trade increases costs across the board, including the cost of gasoline, diesel and electricity. This boosts the costs of growing food, but it also increases the costs of processing, shipping and storing food.
Energy cost increases impact jobs. Tens of thousands of Californians depend on agriculture for their jobs and wages, whether they are working on the farm, in its supply chain or at the neighborhood grocer. Skyrocketing energy costs sparked by CARB’s regulations will make it harder for these employers to sustain good-paying jobs and threaten this pillar of our economy.
These were the concerns on lawmakers’ minds when they drafted AB 398 to require CARB to minimize the costs of the state’s climate policies. Lawmakers were specific and direct. Their bill requires CARB to enact a price ceiling for the cost of allowances to “avoid adverse impacts on resident households, businesses, and the state’s economy.”
But CARB is proposing a price ceiling that’s nearly double what experts recommend, exposing Californians to uncontrolled cost increases. Under CARB’s plan, more than 50,000 Californians would have already lost their jobs due to the cost impacts before costs are reined in! What good is a price ceiling if it allows costs to rise until they decimate jobs?
CARB should respect the direction of the Legislature in AB 398 by adequately implementing the law’s cost-containment provisions. Without those provisions, this rogue bureaucracy is setting us up for disaster.
Manuel Cunha, Jr. is President and CEO of Nisei Farmers League.