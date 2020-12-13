I've been reading that some Donald Trump supporters who are dying of COVID-19 are saying, "This can't be happening, COVID is a hoax, it must be something else," and then they die.
What is wrong with these people? They think the doctors are lying and Trump is telling the truth? If God himself came down to Earth and said that Trump is an evil, wicked person, the Trump voters would say that God is wrong and Trump is right and soon their new motto would be "make Hell great again."
— Clive Oldfield, Bakersfield