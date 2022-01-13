Thank you Neal Janzen! ("Letter to the editor: Composting household consumables a bad idea," Jan. 10.) You're right! This plan has zero chance of being successful.
My husband and I have said same since our ridiculous state Legislature passed the bill dictating this program!
Our legislators and governor should put this in practice at their homes for a few months. I'm certain they can find an alternative that will actually address the problem rather than create stench, vermin and pest issues in our neighborhoods!
— Carol E. Boyes, Bakersfield