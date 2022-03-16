I just read that former president Donald Trump is asking his followers and believers to send in donations to help him buy a new jet liner. A new "Trump Force One." He needs donations to buy a new jet? According to the former president, he is not just a billionaire, but a multi-billionaire. So,why does he need financial help to buy a new plane?
This man is supposed to be wealthy beyond comprehension. Why does he need donations from cash-strapped working folks to help him buy a new jet? Just how stupid does he think his base support is? Wait a minute, they did vote for him. Forget I asked.
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield