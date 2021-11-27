This country was founded on a theory of law and order. Every state has a judicial system regulated by the Department of Justice and basically the Supreme Court. I am constantly amazed when our liberal media challenges the justice system each time a jury verdict does not agree with their perspective. You are innocent until proven guilty. Your guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
And yet, without thoroughly researching the facts of the case, CNN, MSNBC, and all the rest are shocked about the outcome. Yahoo, Google also chime in on their outrage with the Rittenhouse verdict. President Biden and his inexperienced sidekick also throw their two cents in. I believe in our system of government, even when the outcome does not suit my personal preference or political leanings.
November 2020 was a perfect example. Now our country will be once again be placed in a vice of racial foolishness. The judge made it very clear during the trial that race and grandstanding had no place in his courtroom. The pendulum of racial injustice has swung to the side of racial hysteria. Every perceived injustice or unfair treatment will now be evaluated under the watchful eye of the race police.
If I was a police person (you like that? not a police man), I would sit in my station in Chicago and let the drug dealers and murderers conduct their business without retribution. I would just write parking tickets and go home to my family.
— David DePaola, Ventura