"Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it." It is an old saying, but oh so true. Kevin McCarthy wanted to be speaker of the house and now he is. I'm not sure if this calls for congratulations or condolences. He has become the leader of the most fractured, splintered, divided Republican party in years. '
The scary part is that the inmates are the ones running the asylum. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Bobert and the rest of Stoogemania seem to be the ones who are calling the shots. They are talking about lots of investigations. What will they do when their subpeonas get ignored just like they ignored the Jan. 6 committee's? What do they plan to do when they push through legislation only to have it thrown back in their teeth by a Democratic Senate? Or vetoed by a Democratic president? They don't have the votes to override. And, the Democrats are just going to sit there and watch as that razor-thin majority wallows in their own cesspool.