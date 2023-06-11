I just finished reading David Stiner's letter ("The Killer Kern River," June 6). I couldn't agree more. Something must be done. Unfortunately, not only can you not fix stupid, you cannot legislate stupid either. Regardless of whatever measures the city or county might take, there are still idiots who are going to endanger themselves and their families by going into the "Killer Kern."
The mindsets are "I'm a good swimmer!", "It's really not that dangerous," "It would never happen to us!" until it does. People are just not able to envision the force behind 7,000 cubic feet of water passing any given point in one second. We could go to the center of Valley Plaza mall and scream until we ran out of breath and voice and there would still be those who would consider us crazy alarmists. Too "woke" for our own good.